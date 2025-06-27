Charles Oliveira Hints Biopic Sequel as Ilia Topuria Holds the Key

With movies like Stronger than the World — a biopic of Jose Aldo, and The Smashing Machine — an upcoming movie about Mark Kerr; making quite some noise on the internet, Eduardo Ferro from 405 Films decided to make a movie about Charles Oliveira. He acquired the rights to the former lightweight champion’s life to tell his story in a biopic, just ahead of Oliveira’s scheduled battle against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. But will the main event at International Fight Week 2025 be featured in the film?

Talking to the media during a press release, Charles Oliveira said, “From the favelas of Guarujá to the bright lights of the Octagon, this has always been about heart, faith, and never giving up.” He felt Ferro and the 405 Films were the right choice to bring his life story to the big screen. With that, he hopes to inspire children coming from deprived backgrounds. Oliveira said, “My dream is that we manage to make some of them shine like I did—and grow. A guy who came from the slums, now able to live in a good house, able to build a family and provide the best things.”

According to Ferro, the movie will showcase how ‘Do Bronx’ rose from life-threatening health problems in Vicente de Carvalho to becoming a UFC champion. As a kid, his doctor advised him not to participate in sports because of a heart murmur. But the Brazilian went on to work against all odds and become a celebrated figure in the MMA community. And showcasing Oliveira’s victory over Topuria (if he won at UFC 317) to become a 2-time lightweight champion would be the cherry on the top of icing.

During the pre-fight press conference for UFC 317, a reporter asked the former lightweight champion if a win over Ilia Topuria would be the finale of his biopic. Well, not likely, because ‘Do Bronx’ said that the biopic was almost complete. But, the outcome of this fight could potentially give rise to a sequel. The Brazilian said, “I think it’ll be part 2, because the movie is almost done. I think this begins part 2.”

Ferro is pretty grateful for the chance to work on Oliveira’s life. Filming happened in Las Vegas and Brazil. It will likely end with a celebration with ‘Do Bronx’ becoming the champion in 2021. Let’s see what the filmmakers had to say about it.

Eduardo Ferro is grateful for being able to make a film on Charles Oliveira

The director and producer from 405 Films said, “It’s an honor to get to make a film about Charles Oliveira. Brazil produces many combat sports athletes but he truly is ‘a lion among lions.’ His wild success in the face of such adversity, and the way he connects the culture of his homeland with the culture of the United States makes this story truly inspiring. I’m grateful for his trust in me to tell this story – and the challenge to honor its authenticity.”

He has high expectations for the upcoming biopic. With the belief that the audience would love his work, Ferro continued, “Charles’ story will be more than a movie — like his whole life, this will be a message to every kid out there who feels like the world forgot them: your time is coming. ‘The champion has a name’— and now the world will know how it happened.”

In case you’re wondering, this isn’t the first time Ferro would have worked on the life of a fighter. He previously produced a film about Fernando Terere, a BJJ champion, which gained quite a bit of traction in the South American country. But the question that remains: Will Oliveira’s biopic get a sequel? We’ll have to wait and watch the story unfold. But if it actually happens, a story about UFC 317 would be unavoidable.