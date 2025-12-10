Charles Oliveira Keeps Title Hopes Alive in Fiery Response to Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

Several UFC fans may be talking about Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett and the surprise announcement of the Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira BMF title fight that follows, but ‘Do Bronx’ did not wait for a press conference spotlight to enter the lightweight title conversation. Days after the promotional dust had settled, he sat down for an interview and gave something far more interesting than hype: a quiet, straightforward reminder that he still sees a clear path back to the throne.

His statements stood out for their certainty. No theatrics, no guessing; just Charles Oliveira going through the division as if the path had already been drawn. Two men will fight for the interim crown in January; he’ll face Max Holloway in March, and if he wins, he believes the title picture will rearrange itself around him. He didn’t describe it as ambition. He framed it as inevitability.

Charles Oliveira believes he is on the edge of the title conversation

In an interview with Ag Fight, ‘Do Bronx’ did not pretend that the interim title fight excited him. Instead, he asked why those two fighters were positioned ahead of him in the first place. “With all due respect, I sell much more than the two who are going to fight for the title,” he said. “I have much more charisma… so whether you like it or not, I am already stepping in strong on the edge of that conversation.”

Coming from Oliveira, it didn’t seem like a request; it sounded like a fact he believed everyone knew. And if you believed that he was saying all that because he was snubbed, you couldn’t be more wrong, as ‘Do Bronx’ then turned to Arman Tsarukyan, who many believe was truly snubbed. And the fighter from the favelas completely agrees with the disappointed fans.

“For me, Arman was the guy who should be fighting for the belt,” he admitted. But even there, he pointed to the reality that sales aren’t always tied to rankings. “I think I sell way more than Arman.” And the Brazilian sees the matchup with Holloway as the lever he needs: a big-name opponent, a grand stage, and the opportunity to put himself back into contention not by lobbying, but by performing.

And he isn’t thinking in hypotheticals. “I’m going to win,” he stated flatly. “I’m going to put on a great fight, and I’m going to win this fight.” If he delivers something exceptional, he believes that the title conversation shifts immediately. “I think I’ll burst the bubble, and I’ll be the next in line for the title.”

Oliveira knows that the lightweight division is stacked. He knows the interim title fight would make headlines, and he knows Tsarukyan is looking for justice. But he also understands that this sport rewards moments rather than math. Beat Holloway, win big, and remind everyone why he was champion in the first place, and the UFC will have little choice but to say his name next. But till then, he will keep an eye out for the interim title fight.

Charles Oliveira’s breakdown of the Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje fight

Oliveira may be focused on Holloway, but he’s paying close attention to the interim title fight, both because it impacts his future and because he’s already sparred with one of the men on the card. So, when he broke down Justin Gaethje vs. Pimblett a week ago, he did so with the cool confidence of someone who knows exactly where the risk is.

He acknowledged Pimblett’s tools, which include movement, scrambling, and a ground game capable of shifting momentum. But when the matchup turned to Gaethje, ‘Do Bronx’ did not sugarcoat anything. Gaethje’s striking is chaotic yet precise, and Oliveira understands firsthand how punishing it can be.

“He [Pimblett] strikes well… but Gaethje is a very tough fighter with insane striking,” he stated, emphasizing that a stand-up bout benefits just one man. For Oliveira, Pimblett’s strategy is straightforward but risky: avoid trade, take the fight to the ground, and try to tire out ‘The Highlight.’

Anything else, and he expects a knockout. Despite such analysis, ‘Do Bronx’ admitted to rooting for Gaethje. A familiar name at the top keeps the division aligned with the types of matches he prefers, and as the division reshuffles, he plans to be prepared when the dust settles.