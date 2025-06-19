Charles Oliveira Lashes Out at “Irrelevant” Ilia Topuria After His Disrespectful Comments Ahead of UFC 317

Looking for some drama? Because the UFC 317 headliners have been going into some intense verbal battles ahead of the showdown! Ilia Topuria has been the one keeping things heated, targeting Charles Oliveira with his scathing callouts. Recently, ‘El Matador’ posted a video of himself training on Instagram and captioned it, “Don’t forget to bring the pillow.” The former 145 lbs kingpin directly threatened ‘Do Bronx’ with a knockout at the International Fight Week.

But the Brazilian has heard plenty of these warnings throughout his UFC journey. And every time, Oliveira has answered them with his performances inside the Octagon. This time, he’s looking to do the same against the Georgian-Spaniard. So, the former lightweight champion clapped back at his opponent with full force as he gears up to fight for the vacant title on June 28.

Charles Oliveira responds to Ilia Topuria’s threat ahead of UFC 317 fight

Topuria has always taken the Conor McGregor approach—getting inside his opponents’ heads with words before a fight. So far, he’s backed it up impressively with back-to-back knockouts over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Now, he’s applying the same strategy with Charles Oliveira. But ‘Do Bronx’ isn’t having it. He’s made it clear that, unlike his opponent, he’ll let his preparation and focus do the talking when they clash on June 28.

Oliviera told MMA Fighting, “I just see and laugh at that. They are just so irrelevant when they talk. I’m training and dedicating. You know me. I’m not the type of guy that has to keep talking and posting. What I have to do is to stay ready for the fight at June 28th. So, I have to stay focused and ready. I have two weeks to make it happen.”

That’s true. Oliveira has been a cash cow for the UFC, not because of his talking skills, but because of his indomitable performances inside the Octagon. That’s what shaped him into a champion. However, will Topuria’s words affect him? That will only be clear once we see Oliveira’s approach at the UFC 317 headliner. If he comes out overly aggressive and rushes into the pocket with ‘El Matador’, it’ll be clear as daylight whether the trash talk has gotten into his head or not.

However, it’s not just the former 145 lbs kingpin who’s been throwing verbal shots. Oliveira hasn’t missed a chance to fire back with some animosity of his own. He’s pointed out one key thing that we’re yet to see from Topuria inside the cage. So, let’s take a look at what that’s all about.

Oliveira dismisses concerns over Ilia Topuria’s jiu-jitsu skills

Ilia Topuria’s indomitable boxing skills have become a staple talking point whenever the conversation shifts to the hardest-hitting fighters in the UFC right now. But his background in Greco-Roman wrestling has remained somewhat of a mystery. We saw glimpses of it when the Georgian-Spaniard took down Max Holloway at UFC 308, but beyond that, its true formidability is still unknown. As for Oliveira, he’s not the least bit concerned about it.

‘Du Bronx’ continued his interview at MMA Fighting and said, “We know, he has aggressive boxing and throws two, three hands walking forward. He’s very dangerous. He knocked out Max Holloway in his last fight. Everybody says his jiu-jitsu is good. He hasn’t used that yet in the UFC, but they say it’s good. Honestly, I’m only worried about what I can bring to the cage and how happy I am with this opportunity to add something gigantic to my legacy.”

That’s definitely classic Charles Oliveira—sticking to his guns without saying too much. But it’ll be interesting to see whether this clash turns into a stand-and-bang war or if the mat becomes the true proving ground for who’s the more complete martial artist. One way or another, we’ll find out soon enough. As we approach this ultimate showdown at the speed of light, who do you have winning Islam Makhachev’s vacant lightweight belt?

Will Ilia Topuria walk away with a shiny new strap over his shoulder? Or will Oliveira reclaim the title he once called his own? Drop your predictions in the comments below!