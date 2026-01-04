Charles Oliveira Picks His Former UFC Opponent to Knock Out Islam Makhachev

With a 16-fight win streak and two-division championship under his belt, UFC welterweight kingpin Islam Makhachev has established himself as one of MMA’s most feared stars, dominating top opponents like Jack Della Maddalena, Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski (2X), and Charles Oliveira. Still, many believe one fighter could challenge Makhachev’s reign.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The MMA world widely sees UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria as Islam Makhachev’s potential kryptonite. Their showdown seemed likely in 2024, but the UFC’s new era with the Paramount deal and the upcoming White House event shifted the focus to promotion and numbers. However, hype around the potential fight flared again after Charles Oliveira weighed in on the matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Oliveira names the fighter who could end Islam Makhachev’s dominance

“Makhachev has only one game. He’s going to clinch you and take you down. Topuria is a fighter with a lot of power, not because he knocked me out, but because that was the hardest punch I’ve ever felt. I’ve never seen his ground or clinch work,” Charles Oliveira told El Pipas.

Islam Makhachev dominates with a grappling-heavy style, following in the footsteps of his mentor. Over the years, he has finished top fighters like Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier, securing 13 submission wins over his MMA career and building a reputation as a standout wrestler. While Ilia Topuria impresses as a well-rounded fighter who relies on elite striking.

“If they stay on the feet, I think Ilia knocks him out. If Islam gets hold of him, he’ll finish him. I think it’s very, very close. But for Islam to get hold of him, he has to close the distance first, which is dangerous when fighting Ilia,” Charles Oliveira added.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he also combines strong wrestling roots with knockout-level punches that often drop opponents before he even needs to bring the fight to the ground. With his undefeated record, Ilia Topuria stands out as one of the most marketable fighters in MMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

‘El Matador’ has defeated elite opponents such as Alexander Volkanovskiand Charles Oliveira, scoring elite knockouts.

That said, while fans eagerly anticipate a showdown with Islam Makhachev, the fight currently seems unlikely as Ilia Topuria navigates a challenging period in his life, including a divorce and legal issues. Still, ‘El Matador’ has shared which division he wants to face Makhachev in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria pushes for a fresh belt to clash with Islam Makhachev

The UFC is actively planning its upcoming White House event, but Dana White hasn’t revealed the official fight card yet. But, President Donald Trump already confirmed that the event will feature “8-9 title fights.” Although the UFC hasn’t finalized the schedule, Ilia Topuria already has a plan, since he’s aiming to become a triple-belt champion.

After securing the 145 and 155-pound titles, ‘El Matador’ has hinted at moving up to 170 pounds, though it’s still unclear if he will make the jump. In addition, last year he suggested that the UFC create a belt for the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

“I would like to fight with Islam, that is for sure,” Ilia Topuria said. “I wouldn’t fight for a no. 1 contender fight. If Islam decides he doesn’t want to fight me, I’ll sit until you’re gonna have to fight me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid his ongoing divorce and legal issues, Ilia Topuria has once again thrown verbal shots at Islam Makhachev & team, hinting at a potential showdown. That said, it’s still unclear if ‘El Matdor’ will return by June 14, as he remains on break until the first quarter of 2026.

What’s your take on a Makhachev vs. Topuria clash? Could ‘El Matador’ pull off an upset against the Dagestani legend? Share your thoughts below.