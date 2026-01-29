Charles Oliveira Recreates Alex Pereira’s Heartwarming Gesture by Bringing Coach to Tears

How much do Brazilian fighters respect their coaches? In 2023, Alex Pereira gifted his mentor and coach, Glover Teixeira, an expensive Harley-Davidson bike, bringing tears to the former champion’s eyes. Pereira recreated the scene after UFC 313, as he gifted Teixeira a Chevrolet car. Three years after Poatan’s heartfelt gesture, fellow Brazilian and former champ Charles Oliveira did something similar by surprising his coach with a gift that left fans emotional as well.

In a Reddit video, ‘Do Bronxs’ appeared to have gifted a car to his longtime coach, Diego Lima. After receiving the gift, the Chute Boxe head coach broke down in shock before hugging Oliveira to show his gratitude. Seeing that heartfelt interaction, fans also flooded the comments section, sharing their reactions to the touching moment.

One fan chimed in with a comment that read, “These tears don’t fall, they ground and pound around me,” humorously describing the emotions they felt while watching the video. Another fan followed up by writing, “Whatever you do, don’t show the frikkin car!” The video did not reveal which car Oliveira’s coach received, though later clips showed it was white, with the exact model still unknown.

Another fan seemed completely unbothered by the car itself and focused on the moment instead, writing, “A car is a car. Great to see them so happy.” That sentiment was echoed by another comment that read, “You can tell he is not emotional because of the car but because of the love.” That reaction summed up the moment perfectly.

Pointing to Charles Oliveira’s character, one fan commented, “Charles is a good guy.” Moments like this explain why. You rarely see a fighter fist-bump the opposite corner, yet ‘Do Bronxs’ does it in almost every fight. Staying on the topic of gifts, the former lightweight champion also built replica UFC belts for his coaches after winning the title against Michael Chandler at UFC 269.

Another fan rightly highlighted Oliveira’s loyalty, writing, “Faithfulness over years. Oliviera joined the Chute boxing in 2018 and has been with the team Diego Lima team since then, and it’s a textbook showing of loyalty as he’s till training in the gym.”

With Charles Oliveira once again showing an incredible gesture toward his coach, the entire team looks set to head into 2026 fully motivated. With new goals in mind, ‘Do Bronxs’ coach has already revealed some ambitious plans for the year ahead.

Charles Oliveira’s coach eyes lightweight title fight next

Charles Oliveira has always stayed relentless in his pursuit of the undisputed title, and he is chasing that glory once again. After Ilia Topuria brutally stopped him at UFC 317 last year, the former Brazilian champion bounced back in a big way by defeating Mateusz Gamrot in Rio de Janeiro. Now, Oliveira is set to headline UFC 326 against Max Holloway with the BMF belt on the line.

‘Do Bronxs’ and his team are fully focused on securing a win on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena, but the BMF belt is not their only target. According to Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima, the plan is to face the winner of the UFC 324 main event, Justin Gaethje, for the interim lightweight title next.

“It’s a fight that makes complete sense. If Charles wins this fight, he earns his shot at the belt because of the performance he just had, because he’s been a champion before, because he competed for the belt again, and because of the win that, God willing, we’re going to get over Max Holloway. And Pimblett against Gaethje will be for the [interim] belt,” Lima told MMA Fighting.

Now that ‘The Highlight’ has become a two-time interim lightweight champion, he will push to unify the belt against Ilia Topuria, who is expected to return between April and June. At the same time, the former lightweight champion must decide whether he wants to face Paddy Pimblett or Arman Tsarukyan as his path back to the title.

That said, before Oliveira can think about any of those options, he must get past a dangerous Max Holloway at UFC 326. With the fight approaching fast, do you think ‘Do Bronxs’ can secure the victory? Let us know in the comments section below