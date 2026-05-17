Charles Oliveira Roasts ‘Brainless’ Nate Diaz While Jake Paul Pushes Mike Perry Rematch

Nate Diaz‘s MMA comeback ended in a bloody corner stoppage at the hands of Mike Perry in the co-main event of MVP’s Netflix card. The Stockton native suffered a bad cut on his forehead that his team deemed too severe to continue, bringing the fight to an end with three rounds still remaining. The anticlimactic finish left both sides wanting more, and surprisingly, Charles Oliveira wasted no time piling on.

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Oliveira’s teammate, Gabriel Checco, posted a pointed message on his Instagram story directed at Nate Diaz, blasting the UFC veteran for how he looked during the fight.

“Nate, a drunk homeless can fight better than you,” the message read. “Embarrassing. My white belts will teach you some leg attacks. Never again mention @charlesdobronxs. He would hurt you really bad. BMF isn’t just a belt; it’s a life commitment. You have no more brain, weed melted it all. Dumba–.”

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Charles Oliveira immediately re-posted the message on his own Instagram story, signaling his endorsement of Checco’s sentiment.

The friction between the two has been building ever since Oliveira won the BMF title against Max Holloway at UFC 326 in March without the kind of violent finish Diaz felt the belt demands. The former UFC fighter, who played a part in the belt’s origin by facing Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, trolled Oliveira for his lackluster performance on social media, causing a heated back-and-forth.

Later, in an interview with MMA Fighting, Diaz opened up that he hoped Oliveira would call him out after winning the belt, but was left highly disappointed when the Brazilian called out his bitter rival Conor McGregor instead. He later exclaimed that he was waiting to “f—ing kill” Oliveira once he got the BMF belt.

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The Brazilian’s post-fight shot at Nate Diaz keeps that rivalry simmering. However, Diaz’s more immediate concern is a rematch with Mike Perry. During the post-fight press conference, it was revealed that Jake Paul and his co-founder Nakisa Bidarian were already working on the rematch.

“I think we need to see a Mike Perry vs Nate Diaz rematch,” Paul stated. “That was an incredible fight. Warriors. The bloodiest fight I have ever seen as an MMA fan. So, Sacramento wassup?”

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Co-founder Nakisa Bidarian echoed the sentiment at the same presser, and Perry confirmed afterward that he is open to running it back. Diaz, for his part, had already called for the rematch from inside the cage immediately after the fight ended.

Nate Diaz clears the air on his future move after losing to Mike Perry

Following the brutal ending to his fight, many expected Nate Diaz to take some time off and recover. However, the Stockton native wants an immediate rematch against Mike Perry and vowed to be in better shape the next time he faces the ‘King of Violence’ inside the cage.

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“They are already talking about a rematch in the cage, right?” Diaz told the media. “I thought that was next. Rematch ASAP, Sacramento, California. Let’s go, as soon as possible. Like I said, I’m riding it on Monday. Let’s heal up these cuts, and I’ll be right around. I’mma be in shape, though next time.”

Now, as the former UFC fighter remains optimistic about making a quick turnaround, chatter about his imminent retirement has already started. Diaz is currently 41 years old and just lost a fight while suffering some nasty cuts, which is why many are wondering how much he has left in the tank. But according to the MMA veteran, he’s far from done, and the show will go on until he personally decides it’s time to walk away from the sport with an unceremonious retirement.

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“That’s what I’m saying,” Diaz added. “The show goes on, and I feel the same way as when I lost when I was younger. Same as the last time. And I don’t have a checkout time, you know what I’m saying? That s–t’s forever. And when I do check out, I don’t need to be f—g crying about it to the media.”

One complication looms over the rematch picture. Diaz claimed that the UFC presented a much more lucrative offer than MVP ahead of the Carano card. If he becomes a free agent, Dana White’s promotion could move to book him against Oliveira for the BMF title, a fight that would give both the beef and the belt a natural home.