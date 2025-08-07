Charles Oliveira Stuns MMA World With UFC Return Just 105 Days After Brutal KO Loss to Ilia Topuria

The oddsmakers may have had Charles Oliveira as the underdog heading into the fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, but nobody expected the Brazilian to get dropped the way he did. ‘El Matador’ has achieved perhaps the best 3-fight winning streak in Dana White’s promotion, in addition to being an undefeated champ. But what’s next for Oliveira? Well, he is going to make his return this year.

Most MMA fighters and legends believe that after losing a fight via devastating knockout, it’s better to take some rest before getting the wheels back in motion. We can take Alexander Volkanovski‘s situation, who came back to fight Islam Makhachev last year and got KO’d after returning from another KO loss to Ilia Topuria. Charles Oliveira seems to be taking the ‘Volk’ route here, and recently announced that he’s making his return on October 11, which will be 105 days since his UFC 317 loss.

Charles Oliveira did not seem concerned, and instead, he was happy and thanked Dana White and Co. for setting him up in October, as the UFC will return to Brazil. It appears to be a kind of demotion for ‘Do Bronxs’, who’ll probably be headlining the event, which is a Fight Night, and will butt heads against surging contender, Rafael Fiziev.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s with great honor, love, and gratitude that I officially announce my upcoming fight in the UFC! It’s going to be at UFC Rio, October 11th, and I can’t count on the energy and support of each and every one of you,” Charles Oliveira stated in a video on social media. “Let’s together turn that arena into a real cauldron, show the strength of our people, and make history once again. Believe us: we’re delivering something never before seen inside the octagon!”



AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Meanwhile, many social media posts, especially on Instagram, about Charles Oliveira’s next fight have been gathering steam. One of those posts saw fans share their honest assessment of the fight, and while some loved it, some had some critical things to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react to Charles Oliveira’s next fight

At first glance, fans weren’t really worried about Charles Oliveira making a quick turnaround. What they worried about was the matchmaking, as some suggested Dan Hooker should have been the opponent instead of Rafael Fiziev. One fan said, “Should be Charles vs Dan hooker.” It is understandable why they say that, as ‘The Hangman’ is ranked far above ‘Ataman’. But in the meantime, a certain section of fans was excited about Oliveira’s announcement.

With some fans commenting, “This is gonna be fight of the year mark my words,” and “They tried to make this in 2022. Glad to see they came back to it,” it proves that Dana White and the matchmaking team’s work is approved by the community. Another fan added, “This is a banger, and I know bangers,” expecting to see fireworks come Fight Night. And while there were a lot of fans backing Charles Oliveira to win against Rafael Fiziev, the consensus is that their fight is a “50/50 matchup.”



via Imago March 8, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 8:Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev meet in the octagon for a 3-round co-main event bout at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada /PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20250308_zsa_p175_224 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

However, the sight of watching Charles Oliveira getting dropped at UFC 317 is still fresh in some fans’ memories. They believe a similar outcome awaits on October 11, as an Instagram user claimed, “Fiziev KO Rd 2.” Additionally, another fan chimed in to insinuate that Oliveira is past his prime. “Nah Charles is losing after that ko. He’ll never be the same guys. The Charles era is gone, unfortunately,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas: a memory still raw for many who recall Oliveira’s UFC 317 loss. Some fans predict Fiziev to score a KO, “Fiziev KO Rd 2”, while a sobering voice stated, “Charles is never going to be the same after that punch; the era’s closing.” What is your take on this?