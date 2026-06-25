Charles Oliveira Willing to Put BMF Belt on the Line for Justin Gaethje Title Fight

With Justin Gaethje now reigning as the lightweight champion, a new set of potential matchups has opened up in the 155 lbs division. Currently, the division offers several compelling and fresh challenges for the Arizona native, with top contenders like Arman Tsarukyan and possibly Benoit Saint Denis, if he manages to get past Paddy Pimblett at UFC 329, waiting for their shot at the title. However, Charles Oliveira firmly believes he could be next in line to face the newly crowned champion in a rematch. To make the matchup even more enticing, the Brazilian is willing to put his symbolic BMF title, which Gaethje once held, on the line for a winner-takes-all contest.

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“I made it very clear that I was waiting for the White House event to be over so we could figure out what the next step was. Now we know,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “The champion is Justin Gaethje, and I definitely want that fight. I definitely want to be next in line. And there’s nothing better than putting both belts on the line, the BMF title and the lightweight championship.

For the Brazilian MMA great, the journey has always been about reclaiming the lightweight belt. Back in February, Oliveira told MMA Junkie that he wasn’t particularly chasing a rematch against anyone. However, since the lightweight title ended up being contested between two of his former opponents, ‘Do Bronx’ believes his path naturally leads back to the rematches. With that in mind, Oliveira has pushed for a fight with Justin Gaethje, even offering to put his BMF belt on the line. But that’s not the only reason he wants to face ‘The Highlight.’

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Oliveira’s reign as lightweight champion came to an abrupt end ahead of his fight with Gaethje at UFC 274 in May 2022. The UFC officially stripped the Brazilian of his title after he missed the lightweight championship weight limit by half a pound, weighing in at 155.5 pounds. Although Oliveira submitted Gaethje by rear-naked choke in the first round, he was not eligible to reclaim the belt.

Following that, the former 155-pound champion’s road back to the title became increasingly difficult, as he was unable to regain the belt despite receiving multiple opportunities. Still, Charles Oliveira remembers how the Gaethje fight ended in disappointment, and that storyline remains a major reason why he likely wants the rematch.

“I’m just waiting for a phone call,” Oliveira added. “They know there’s a lot at stake in this fight. There’s everything that happened with the weigh-in, the fact that I fought in his backyard, and that my belt was taken from me there. There’s a lot of history behind this matchup. I have a lot of respect for him, just like I respect every opponent, but this fight has to happen. Like I posted, I’m just waiting for my phone to ring.”

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The Brazilian former champion isn’t the only fighter seeking a rematch with Gaethje. Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett, both of whom lost to the Arizona native, are also hoping for another fight with him. However, ‘The Highlight’ has already made it clear that he is not interested in a rematch with Topuria anytime soon.

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In that case, Arman Tsarukyan could ultimately emerge as the next title challenger, given that he represents the freshest challenge for the champion. Even so, Charles Oliveira continues to dream of a title showdown against Justin Gaethje in his home country later this year.

Charles Oliveira expects to fight for the lightweight championship in Brazil

Last year, ‘Do Bronxs’ made his long-awaited return to Brazil, roughly five years after last competing on home soil. In the UFC Rio main event, Oliveira submitted Mateusz Gamrot, and the crowd’s reaction to the victory was electric. Still, it has been two years since the promotion brought a numbered event to the country, with UFC 301 in 2024 being the most recent. Because of that, Charles Oliveira believes that if the UFC gives him another title opportunity, it should ideally take place in Brazil.

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Oliveira pointed to his first title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, which took place in Phoenix, the lightweight champ’s home ground. In that sense, the former lightweight champion feels it would only be fair for his next title shot to happen in front of his compatriots in Brazil.

“I’ve learned something throughout my life and my career: when you want something, you have to go after it,” Oliveira said in the same interview. “I’m chasing a title, so I have to go wherever that title is. But when I became champion, I had to defend my belt in his backyard. So why not in Brazil, or anywhere else in the world?

“Of course, if it were in Brazil, it would be something magical for me and for the Brazilian fans. But like I just said, I’m here to fight for the title. It doesn’t matter where it is. Wherever the call comes from, I’ll be there, ready.”

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Well, the promotion currently doesn’t have an event scheduled for Brazil, though the UFC usually travels to the country around October. However, Charles Oliveira’s path back to a title shot may still be a long one, even with the BMF belt around his waist.

Last year, Ilia Topuria knocked him out in the first round at UFC 317, and while Oliveira has bounced back since then, that alone might not be enough for the UFC to hand him another championship opportunity ahead of contenders like Arman Tsarukyan.