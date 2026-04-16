Charles Oliveira’s Daughter Labeled Future Champ As Fans Celebrate Her First Jiu-Jitsu Win

Charles Oliveira’s legacy inside the Octagon is already cemented—but now, it seems like the next chapter has already begun. Tayla, Charles Oliveira’s daughter, competed in her first jiu-jitsu competition this weekend and walked away with a gold medal.

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At just around nine years old, Tayla Oliveira didn’t just compete but also won. And with the medal around her neck, it was clear that the occasion meant everything. Fighting back tears after the victory, she stood there with her hands raised.

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And after the event, she addressed her fans on social media in Portuguese, thanking everyone involved and celebrating her first win as a champion.

“Hi everyone, my first fight, and I came out as champion,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who competed.”

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The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans already imagining what the future could hold. One fan wrote, “Future champ in the making! Proud of Tayla!” More joined in, as a fan said, “Straweight champion of the world one day.”

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Another fan doubled down with a bolder prediction: “We have the new women’s MMA GOAT. ” Before you know it, the MMA fanbase was already rooting for Tayla to reign supreme: “We will dominate the Jiu Jitsu world and then conquer women’s MMA.”

Several other fans embraced the “like father, like daughter” narrative almost instantly. “This is awesome! 🥇 Tayla getting her first jiu-jitsu win already. Like father, like daughter❤️,” a fan wrote.

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More chimed in with comments like, “Tayla is the next Do Bronx,” and “Following in her father’s footsteps ❤️.”

That excitement isn’t coming out of nowhere. Charles Oliveira has built his career on elite jiu-jitsu, becoming one of the most dangerous submission artists in UFC history. He recently proved his superiority again by defeating Max Holloway over rounds to win the BMF title.

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Fans are already seeing hints of the same foundation in the next generation. Of course, it’s still early, but moments like this are memorable for a reason. Because sometimes, greatness doesn’t just inspire—it carries on.

But if you ask Joe Rogan, that’s not always the case, as his daughter failed to inherit that eye to identify MMA greatness according to the UFC commentator.

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Joe Rogan labels his daughter a ‘casual’ for blunt take on Charles Oliveira fight

That idea of greatness carrying forward doesn’t always land the same way for everyone. Even with a dominant performance like Charles Oliveira‘s, not all reactions are based on appreciation for the finer details—and that’s something Joe Rogan found out firsthand.

On his podcast, the JRE host revealed that his daughter was unimpressed with Charles Oliveira’s win over Max Holloway. However, Joe Rogan didn’t hold back in his response, labeling her a “casual” for missing what he saw happening beneath the surface.

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“My daughter complained about it,” he said on JRE #2468. “She was like, ‘The main event was so boring.’ I’m like you’re a casual. My daughter’s a casual.

“They [the fans] do; they do love a slugfest. But that’s the sport. The sport is sometimes it’s going to be exciting, and sometimes it’s just going to be a ground battle, but for me, it was exciting.”

For Joe Rogan, the fight wasn’t about chaos but control. He was watching how Max Holloway tried—and failed—to answer the puzzle Charles Oliveira presented on the ground. It’s that difference in perspective that often divides fans.

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Some seek thrill, while others understand the trade. And in this case, Joe Rogan made it obvious which side he—and his daughter—fell on.