Charles Oliveira’s Daughter Steals the Show as Gym Inauguration Takes Back Seat Ahead of Ilia Topuria Showdown

Just weeks before facing Ilia Topuria for the vacant UFC lightweight title, Charles Oliveira stopped for something far more personal. ‘Do Bronx,’ famed for his killer instinct inside the cage, once again showed the soft-hearted side that fans have grown to admire. How? By writing a heartwarming message for his daughter, Tayla, who truly stole the show with her recent endorsement of her father’s new project.

The moment came ahead of the inauguration of his new gym, Charles Oliveira Gold Team, in Guarujá, São Paulo. Tayla posted a little ad for it on her Instagram, which ‘Do Bronx’ reshared on his Instagram story with a simple yet touching caption: “Minha bloqueia te amo.” While “bloqueia” normally means “block,” it appeared to be a charming moniker that only the two understood.

Meta AI translated it as “My little one, I love you”—an appropriate statement conveying both pride and devotion from a father who has never hidden how much his daughter means to him. Tayla has been a strong emotional support in Oliveira’s life. He frequently credits her birth with giving his career a second wind—a cause to persevere throughout some of his most difficult years in the UFC.

Though his marriage to Tayla’s mother, Talita, did not last, the Brazilian remains very involved in his daughter’s life. Fans have learned to enjoy the Brazilian star’s softer side, whether it’s through their happy TikTok videos or the numerous peeks of their relationship on Instagram.

Tayla, who now has over 23,000 followers, has quietly emerged as a star in her own right, particularly among MMA fans who have witnessed their relationship bloom. The message came at a symbolic time—not only before a major bout but also during the unveiling of a facility that represented Charles Oliveira’s larger goal.

via Imago June 11, 2023, Vancouver, Vancouver, BC, Canada: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUN 10: Charles Oliveira prepares to fight Beneil Dariush during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on Jun 10, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver Canada – ZUMAp175 20230611_zsa_p175_038 Copyright: xTomazxJrx

The Charles Oliveira Gold Team gym is more than just a fight camp headquarters; it’s a community hub. Built on the cornerstone of his long-running social project, the Instituto Charles do Bronxs, the gym provides free Brazilian jiu-jitsu and education to impoverished children. The fighter from the favelas believes that it is more than just training champions; it is also about creating possibilities for those in need, just like he did in the past.

All of this leads to a pivotal moment at UFC 317 on June 28, when Oliveira attempts to reclaim the lightweight title against the undefeated Ilia Topuria. While ‘El Matador’ has proven to be a swift, persistent striker, ‘Do Bronx’ brings not only great grappling and championship experience but also a deeper sense of purpose. Between raising Tayla and improving his city, ‘Do Bronx’ fights for something far bigger than gold. And come fight night, love and duty may be his most powerful weapon yet. In fact, he has already made a declaration that will surely catch the attention of Ilia Topuria.

Charles Oliveira makes a massive prediction ahead of the clash against Ilia Topuria

If Charles Oliveira’s love for his daughter and city serve as emotional anchors in his story, his fighting spirit remains the keen edge that carved his path. And with just a few weeks until UFC 317, he’s made sure Ilia Topuria is aware of what’s coming. With confidence that slices instead of screams, ‘Do Bronx’ has shown the world that he’s not just competing; he’s come to win. Love may be what motivates him, but violence remains his language inside the Octagon.

In a recent interview with Full Violence, the fighter from the favelas did not mince words. “It’s a great fight; he’s a great fighter. But I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am,” he stated. Then came the line that attracted heads: “I will knock out this guy. That’s for real.” For a fighter best recognized as the UFC’s most prolific submission artist, such a guarantee is taken seriously.

And it hits considerably harder because ‘El Matador’ has never been knocked out in his career. Sixteen fights, sixteen victories, and 0 losses. But Oliveira? He’s ended fights in ways others couldn’t even survive. ‘Do Bronx’ has walked through fire and emerged sharper. Ilia Topuria may be a new storm, but Oliveira is the thunder that has already struck.

With a finish predicted and a fire quietly raging behind those gold-rimmed glasses, Charles Oliveira is more than just preparing for a title fight. He’s entering the cage with the conviction that he’s still the finest lightweight in the world—and he intends to remind everyone of that. Maybe he will even have his daughter by his side when he attempts to do that. What do you think of their bond? Have you watched their TikToks? Let us know in the comments.