Charles Oliveira’s Future in Doubt as Retirement Buzz Builds Ahead of UFC Brazil

Just a week shy of his 37th birthday, Charles Oliveira is set to treat both himself and his fans by bringing the UFC back to Rio de Janeiro. On October 11, during his 13th visit to the ‘Cidade Maravilhosa,‘ the Jeunesse Arena will host Oliveira’s highly anticipated return. In recent years, the Brazilian lightweight has faced turbulence, posting a 2-3 record in his last five bouts, including a recent loss to Ilia Topuria for the vacated lightweight title.

With the twilight of his career approaching, Charles Oliveira is seizing every opportunity, aiming for a decisive comeback just 105 days after his knockout loss. In this crucial matchup, Dana White and his team have pitted ‘Do Bronx’ against the 10th-ranked contender Rafael Fiziev, who made a statement by defeating Ignacio Bahamondes in June during his UFC debut in Azerbaijan. It’s evident that White is making sure Oliveira has the chance to compete in front of his local supporters.

Notably, this UFC Brazil card will mark Charles Oliveira’s 36th fight under Dana White & Co., coinciding with him turning 36 — a symbolic alignment fans can’t ignore. The Instagram page ‘WestTillDeath’ further highlighted the emotional weight, noting that the Brazilian will be “just six hours from his birthplace” and questioning whether this could be a farewell performance.

The scene draws inevitable comparisons to UFC 318, where former interim champion Dustin Poirier faced off against reigning BMF titleholder Max Holloway in front of his home-state crowd at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center. Despite a valiant effort, Poirier came up short, delivering a bittersweet moment as he neared retirement. Now, Brazilian fans are eagerly anticipating a similarly iconic and celebratory showdown for Charles Oliveira on home soil.

With the stage set, let’s delve into how fans are reacting to the news.

Social media erupts over Charles Oliveira retirement speculation

Charles Oliveira stands as one of MMA’s most prolific and iconic figures, competing in one of the sport’s deepest and most stacked divisions. A former division champion, ‘Do Bronx’ also holds an array of UFC records, including the most finishes in promotion history with 16 submission victories and 20 Fight Night bonuses, solidifying his legacy alongside elite names like Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

Retirement rumors immediately sparked reactions from fans. One fan noted, “36 fights in the UFC, bonus record, record finish, morally Charles is a legend.” Charles Oliveira has defined his career by battling top-tier opponents such as Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, and Islam Makhachev. Another fan added, “Had an amazing title run, run through the fire, absolute stunner.”

Speculation over Charles Oliveira’s potential retirement has caused concern among supporters. “This is what we all worried about,” one fan admitted. Yet many remain hopeful that The Brazilian can rebound, especially against the formidable Ilia Topuria, who recently dethroned Alexander Volkanovski in the featherweight division. Volkanovski reclaimed the title earlier this year at UFC 314 by defeating Diego Lopes, and fans see a similar redemption arc possible for Oliveira.

One fan commented, “I don’t think it will be, but I wouldn’t be upset if it were… he isn’t getting the belt back… guys a legend… beat up Fiziev and bounce.” Although the UFC belt may be beyond immediate reach, fans still anticipate Charles Oliveira to fight for excitement and the love of the sport. “Honestly, I’d rather see him chill out now like Dustin, he’s been through a lot of wars for the fans,” one remarked.

The upcoming clash between the Brazilian and Rafael Fiziev is set to be explosive, with both fighters excelling in striking. Competing in front of a passionate Brazilian crowd will undoubtedly heighten the intensity of the event. Outside the octagon, ‘Do Bronx’ juggles his professional life with family duties, a relatable aspect for athletes nearing the end of their competitive journeys. He has a daughter named Talya from a prior relationship with Talita, and a son named Dominic with his current partner, Vitoria Brum.