Charles Oliveira’s Rare $1M Milestone Spells Bad News for Dana White as UFC Fans Revolt

“I don’t know, dude. Like, the problem with the UFC, dude, is they don’t pay anybody. They don’t pay guys. So, like, the reason why you’re seeing everybody in the roster is Ahmed and, you know, Jose and whatever,“ said UFC middleweight star Sean Strickland earlier this month. His comments seem to have reignited criticism toward Dana White & Co. for their long-standing issue with underpaying fighters.

Strickland further argued that the UFC prioritizes signing foreign fighters over Americans because they’re more cost-effective. While some fans brushed off his remarks with humor, others saw it as yet another spotlight on what has become one of MMA’s most persistent problems—fighter pay. It’s a topic that has repeatedly sparked debate over the years, including during the high-profile feud between Dana White and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who once branded the UFC boss as “selfish” over fighter compensation.

That same debate resurfaced recently when ESPN MMA highlighted in an Instagram post that former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira—set to make his return this weekend at UFC 317 against Ilia Topuria for the vacant title—has amassed a staggering $1 million in performance bonuses over his 14-year UFC career, making him the “first and only fighter” to reach that milestone.

Still, fans were stunned. Despite Charles Oliveira’s incredible resume as a former champion and on the UFC’s all-time leader in both finishes and submissions, many felt that a total of just $1 million in bonuses was shockingly low. Let’s see how fans are reacting.

MMA fans call out Dana White UFC for underpaying Charles Oliveira

Fighters such as Cung Le, Jon Fitch, Nate Quarry, and others were at the center of a major class-action lawsuit, Le v. Zuffa, filed back in 2014. The case represented athletes who competed in the UFC between 2010 and 2017. These fighters accused the Dana White & Co. of enforcing restrictive contracts that limited their earning potential and actively stifled the rise of competing organizations. After nearly a decade of legal battles, the case reached its conclusion in February when the UFC agreed to a $375 million settlement, officially bringing Le v. Zuffa to a close.

With these legal battles in the background, MMA fans have once again taken aim at Dana White and the UFC over fighter pay. One fan commented, “UFC fighters are underpaid,” while another echoed, “Unbelievably underpaid.” Several fans mocked the UFC CEO for underpaying Charles Oliveira—one of the promotion’s most loyal and active stars, known for accepting fights without cherry picking his opponents.

Ironically, Dana White himself once praised ‘Do Bronxs’ for being easy to negotiate with. In response, a fan sarcastically noted, “Cristiano Ronaldo just made more by opening up his IG.” However, this isn’t the end of the UFC’s legal troubles. A separate lawsuit—Johnson v. Zuffa, filed in 2021—alleges similar anti-competitive practices but focuses on fighters under contract from 2017 onward. This newer case also challenges the use of arbitration clauses and class-action waivers in UFC agreements, further spotlighting the ongoing scrutiny over how the promotion treats its athletes.

Another fan questioned the ethics of a promotion valued at over $12 billion still offering such limited financial rewards. As one pointed out, “My first thought was that it’s horrible because Dana has made more money than that in one fight with Charles in it.” Although Charles Oliveira has never publicly challenged UFC pay policies, many fans still see the treatment as unfair. One simply described the situation as “horrible.”

To his credit, Dana White has previously supported fighters in crisis—offering help to the likes of Mark Coleman and Cain Velasquez, including a $1 million bail payment. Still, his generosity came under scrutiny again this week. Despite reportedly being worth over $500 million, White posted a donation link for veteran fighter Ben Askren’s medical expenses, sparking criticism. One fan reacted bluntly, “Dana White is getting away with underpaying his fighters.” Another, referring to Charles Oliveira’s career and commitment, added, “This should be $5-10 Million in all honesty.”

