Charles Oliveira’s Translator Interrupts Interviewer After Asking Israel-Palestine Question

Charles Oliveira was seemingly about to get pulled into a political question during a recent interview, at least until his translator stepped in and shut it down. The former UFC lightweight champion was speaking with Zadero Training when the interviewer brought up the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and asked ‘Do Bronx’ for his thoughts.

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But Oliveira never actually got the question. Before translating it for the Brazilian fighter, his translator cut in and made it clear that politics wasn’t supposed to be part of the conversation.

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“He’s a fighter. Don’t involve him in politics…political stuff,” the translator told the interviewer.

That, naturally, led to a follow-up: why exactly shouldn’t Charles Oliveira be involved in the discussion?

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“Because he’s a fighter. He’s not a politician,” the translator replied.

Imago UFC Rio Oliveira vs Gamrot RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – 11.10.2025: UFC RIO OLIVEIRA VS GAMROT – Charles Oliveira X Mateusz Gamrot during the Main Event of UFC Fight Night Rio: Oliveira X Gamrot held at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Photo: Reinaldo Reginato/Fotoarena x2822131x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA ReinaldoxReginato

And just like that, ‘Do Bronx’ never actually got the chance to answer for himself. So, whatever his personal stance on the conflict might be, it remains unclear.

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Zadero Training later posted the clip on Instagram, seemingly highlighting the awkward interruption with the caption, “Charles Oliveira, my question was interrupted.”

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The whole moment is especially interesting because plenty of big names in MMA have been pretty open about their views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Islam Makhachev, for instance, has previously carried the Palestinian flag and spoken about Palestine after UFC wins.

Charles Oliveira, on the other hand, hasn’t made a similarly clear public statement on the issue in connection with the material surrounding this interview.

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That doesn’t necessarily mean the Brazilian has no personal opinion on the subject. It simply leaves his current position unknown, especially after his translator made the decision not to pass the question along.

Interestingly, Charles Oliveira has been connected to the subject in another way in the past.

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At UFC 300 in April 2024, the Brazilian walked into the arena wearing a tallit, a traditional Jewish prayer shawl. The gesture was interpreted by many fans as a show of support for Israel, while Israeli fighter Natan Levy publicly praised the Brazilian for wearing it.

“Wow, the champ @CharlesDoBronxs with a Talit 🙌🏼 [Brazilian flag] [Israeli flag],” Levy wrote on X.

However, Charles Oliveira hasn’t made any comparable public gesture since then that clearly shows where he currently stands on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

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For now, that’s about as far as the story goes. ‘Do Bronx’ never got to answer the question, and his translator made it pretty clear that he wanted to keep the fighter out of the political conversation. And there could be several reasons a fighter might choose not to publicly discuss an issue as politically and emotionally charged as the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Why Charles Oliveira might be staying out of the Israel-Palestine debate

For fighters, speaking out on political issues can come with consequences that have nothing to do with what happens inside the cage. Sponsors, business partners, and other professional relationships can all get involved, which makes these conversations a little more complicated.

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Khabib Nurmagomedov recently touched on that exact reality after publicly showing support for Palestine. Speaking at an August 8 event organized by the Miftaah Institute in New Jersey, the former UFC lightweight champion said that publicly speaking about Palestine had cost him financially, including lost contracts and sponsorship opportunities.

“You think it’s not happening with me? It’s happened with us. We lost money too,” Khabib said.

Nurmagomedov also claimed that Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov had faced similar consequences, although the specific companies involved and the exact financial losses weren’t identified in the reports.

That gives some context to why fighters might be careful about jumping into a political discussion, especially when sponsors and business relationships are involved.

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‘The Eagle,’ though, has gone the other way, arguing that athletes and public figures can use their platforms to bring attention to important issues. However, Charles Oliveira appears to have taken a different path, at least in this particular interview.

And while his translator made it pretty clear that he didn’t want ‘Do Bronx’ dragged into politics, the Brazilian’s own views on the issue remain unknown. For now, the Brazilian seems to have plenty of other things on his mind, especially the lightweight title picture.

Oliveira believes he’s next in line for a shot at the belt and has also made it clear that he wants another crack at Justin Gaethje. The 36-year-old already defeated Gaethje at UFC 274 in 2022, and with ‘The Highlight’ now holding the lightweight title, a rematch would give Charles Oliveira another shot at becoming champion.

“I believe I’m next in line to fight for the title,” Oliveira told Bloody Elbow last month. “So, I think that’s my thought, that’s my focus.”

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While the Israel-Palestine question may have been cut short, Charles Oliveira’s ambitions inside the Octagon are considerably clearer. With another title shot firmly in his sights and a rematch with Justin Gaethje on his wishlist, ‘Do Bronx’ appears to have plenty to focus on without getting dragged into a political conversation he never even got the chance to answer.