Charles Oliveira’s Wife Reveals Emotionally Driven Promise to Son as Ilia Topuria Hit With Bold UFC 317 Shake-Up

The UFC 317 headliner has been picking up serious heat, thanks in large part to Ilia Topuria’s relentless mind games ahead of his clash with Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. ‘El Matador’ has made his motivation crystal clear, he’s chasing that second belt. On the other side, ‘Do Bronx’ is on a mission to reclaim his lost glory. While both fighters are drawing massive support from fans, their families have also been a major source of inspiration.

Topuria and Oliveira have been trading plenty of words lately, mainly vowing to knock each other out when they finally meet in the UFC 317 headliner. Their teams, loved ones, and family members are expected to be cageside for the showdown. However, as the big day draws closer, ‘Do Bronx’s wife has confidently declared that her husband is ready to bring another belt home.

Oliveira first captured the lightweight championship back in 2017, the same year his daughter Tayla was born with his first wife. After going through a rough patch in his personal life, the Brazilian eventually moved on and met Vitoria Brum. The couple welcomed their son, Dominic, last year. Now, Vitoria believes their son will be the lucky charm this time around as ‘Do Bronx’ looks to reclaim the vacant 155-pound title once again at UFC 317.

She stated in the UFC 317 embedded episode, “He has to be happy. He has to be in the moment. And now is the time he’ll be there, he’ll be present, stronger than ever, and you’ll see Charles become champion once again. So, he’s training, he’s dedicated, and he’s happy. It’s our dream, it’s a promise he made to Dom. Because he already won a belt for Thyla, and he’ll win another one for Dominic. And that promise will be kept.”

That definitely raises the stakes for Oliveira. He has made a promise to his one-year-old son, and that will surely push him harder against Ilia Topuria. However, that’s not the only time the former lightweight champ has received such strong support from his family members. He also thinks about him while going through grueling weight cuts as well.

Charles Oliveira reveals how family fueled his grit through training camp

Oliveira does one of the hardest jobs of smacking his opponents inside the cage. But, before going to that battle, ‘Du Bronx’ also goes through the painful process of cutting almost 20lbs to make the lightweight limit. And that also includes countless training camps and sparring sessions. It’s also a fact that the Brazilian has been doing that for many years of being a professional fighter. But the former lightweight champ revealed there have been moments when family gave him the necessary motivation to train.

So, following his wife’s comments, Oliveira also poured his heart and stated, “I mean every moment I can be with him, with Thayla, with my wife. My family is my foundation. Everything I have, everything I do is for them. Sometimes I train, even when I’m in pain. Sometimes I don’t want to train, and I do it anyway. Not for myself, but for them.”

Oliveira has definitely been receiving full support from his family ahead of his fight with Ilia Topuria at International Fight Week. They’ll be putting on fireworks for the fans. But it’s pretty clear that both Ilia and Charles will come at each other with emotions, more than just power. That being said, who do you think wears the lightweight crown on June 28th? Please let us know by commenting below.