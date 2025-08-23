China’s First UFC Shanghai Winner Demands $50K From Dana White After Delivering on His Promise

Yi Zha didn’t just win in Shanghai; he electrified the crowd. The 28-year-old Chinese featherweight made history by being the first Chinese fighter to win at UFC Shanghai, finishing Westin Wilson in 37 seconds. As the crowd erupted, Yi Zha yelled in his own tongue, which was promptly translated by his corner: “Bonus! I want bonus!” – a clear demand to UFC CEO Dana White for the $50,000 Performance of the Night.

The match ended almost as quickly as it began. Wilson entered with a notable height and reach advantage, but it never came into play. Yi Zha closed the distance seconds into the match, hitting Wilson with big blows that left him reeling. A powerful left hook drove the American crashing into the fence, prompting the referee to intervene.

With this, Yi Zha earned his 16th first-round victory and 20th career stoppage, finally living up to the expectations that had made him the card’s greatest favorite. And to make things more interesting, he lived up to the promise he made on Instagram ahead of the fight as he wrote, “Ready for war 💪. The warrior with faith is fearless.”

So, as expected, fans could not get enough of Yi Zha’s electrifying performance. One fan tweeted, “Yizha melts Westin Wilson quick.” Another reacted to the atmosphere, stating, “YiZha just sent shockwaves. What’s next on the card?” The adoration continued to flood in, with some calling it a reminder that there are “levels to this game.”

Some more fans came in admiring the spectacle of “YiZha’s first-round KO in Shanghai—a BANGER!” Another fan kept it simple yet effective: “Wow, YiZha really showed up strong with that knockout in Shanghai.” While Yi Zha’s star climbed, Westin Wilson received almost as much criticism online as he did inside the cage.

After all, Wilson suffered his third first-round stoppage defeat in the UFC, dropping his record to 1-3 inside the Octagon. One fan ripped into his performance, saying, “Westin gotta go! No defense at all.” Others mocked Wilson’s lack of head movement, adding, “Wilson uses his chin to defend punches 🤣,” while another said, “Revoke Wilson’s citizenship immediately. He cannot come back after that.”

Yi Zha’s knockout not only placed him back on the map after losing his first two UFC fights, but it also provided the Shanghai crowd with their first taste of a hometown victory. It remains to be seen whether Dana White responds to his bonus demand, but Yi Zha’s 37-second finish will be remembered as one of the standout moments of UFC Shanghai. But while Yi Zha provided a finish that is surely open to no debate, another fight on the card made fans call out the UFC for alleged robbery!

UFC suffers yet another robbery accusation after a divisive judgment

Yi Zha’s finish pumped new energy into UFC Shanghai, but the audience quickly became enraged with the judges. The bantamweight bout between South Korea’s You Su-young and China’s Xiao Long resulted in a unanimous decision for You, with all three scorecards reading 29-28. But for many in attendance, Xiao’s frenzied late run, highlighted by a crazy elbow barrage, should have secured him victory.

Momentum had been split throughout the bout. You seized command early on, driving forward and landing with greater precision in the first two rounds. However, Xiao turned the tide in the final stretch, fueled by the enthusiasm of his hometown crowd. He unleashed a barrage of elbows, battering You against the fence in a moment that looked like the fight had completely shifted.

By the horn, fans expected a reward for the massive comeback. Instead, the judges gave You the win, eliciting boos from the audience and a wave of outrage online. For many, Xiao’s final burst of offense was proof enough that he deserved the win, and the outcome swiftly became another chapter in the UFC’s lengthy history of contentious decisions.