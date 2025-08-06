Chito Vera Struck by Tragedy After E-Bike Crash Claims 20-Year-Old’s Life

The MMA community and surfing world are in shock following the heartbreaking death of Kolby Aipa, a 20-year-old surfer and the son of renowned board shaper Duke Aipa. Kolby was hit by a car while cycling home on his e-bike after the Snapt 5 world premiere in Huntington Beach and subsequently died in the hospital.

The tragic news shattered all who were familiar with him, but for UFC bantamweight contender Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, it hit much harder than headlines could convey. Vera, who has long considered the Aipas to be no less than his own family, reacted not as a public figure, but as a grieving brother, as the 32-year-old paid a touching tribute.

Chito Vera shares emotional tribute to Kolby Aipa

Throughout the years, Chito Vera has developed a strong, nearly family-like relationship with Duke Aipa, Kolby’s dad. Their bond was rooted in a mutual passion for surfing, family, and creativity. The friendship wasn’t built in the public spotlight, but in the silent camaraderie created by shared appreciation for the craft, which even brought Duke Aipa to Vera’s podcast as a guest.

So, when Kolby passed away, Chito Vera reacted sincerely, sharing a picture of Kolby with the caption: “Rest easy, kid! Much love and strength to the Aipa family ❤️ @dukeaipa @valaipa @aipasurf.” Vera additionally shared a complete memorial message, a statement that inspired individuals to continue his “gift of Aloha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlon Chito Vera 🇪🇨 (@chitoveraufc)

The 32-year-old wrote: “Kolby always had a way with touching the lives of whoever he met. His acts of kindness and caring was his gift of Aloha to friends and strangers alike.” He further added, “To everyone that reads this… pass his Aloha on. So, how Kolby treated you, treat others in that same way… In this, you are continuing his legacy of Aloha. And you, too, can be like Kolby. Remember him and tell the world that #iamkolby.” It was a touching tribute that perfectly fit the legacy left behind by the young surfer.

Kolby Aipa’s legacy includes more than just surfing

Kolby Aipa was not only a talented surfer and the grandson of Hall of Famer Ben Aipa, but he was also, as many have described, the kindest spirit in the lineup. Recognized for his modesty and kindness, Aipa had recently been promoted to store manager at Huntington Surf & Sport just days before the incident.

On weekends, he cleared tables at Sugar Shack. He was a quiet leader and a companion to everyone who knew him, embodying the aloha spirit without ever needing to say it. Following his death, Kolby’s family, most notably his mother, Val, turned their grief into activism. “This is a hard, painful lesson… electric bikes are not toys,” she said in a public statement.

Duke’s message, however, became the emotional center of it all. He wrote, “Kolby always had a way with touching the lives of whoever he met… Pass his Aloha on.” As paddle-out plans begin to form at Huntington Beach and the hashtag #iamkolby gains traction, the message is as clear as it can get: Kolby Aipa’s life, although short, surely created lasting ripples for future generations.

EssentiallySports expresses our heartfelt sympathies to the Aipa family and joins the surf and MMA communities in honoring Kolby’s legacy.