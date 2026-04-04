Chris Duncan Wife & Kids – Who Is the UFC Vegas 115 Headliner Married To?

The UFC delivered fireworks in Seattle last weekend, and the promotion is now returning to the more familiar setting of the Apex for UFC Vegas 115. Headlining the card is a crucial lightweight clash, as Renato Moicano looks to bounce back from his back-to-back losses against Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. Standing in his way is Chris Duncan, a surging Scottish contender who has quietly built serious momentum.

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Duncan, 32, is on a four-fight winning streak and has been one of the division’s most exciting fighters. While fans are well aware of his performances inside the Octagon, many are now increasingly interested in his personal life, particularly his family. So, here’s all we know about the rising lightweight contender ahead of his UFC Vegas 115 bout.

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All we know about Chris Duncan’s wife and kids

Chris Duncan is married to Laura, his longtime partner. The couple started dating in 2017 and spent several years together before getting engaged in October-November 2022, eventually taking the next step in their relationship.

Away from fighting, ‘The Problem’ is a loyal family man. He has two children: an older daughter named Summer, who is about 4-5 years old as of 2026, and a young son born on July 4, 2024. While Duncan prefers to keep details about his son private, he often mentions and features his daughter in his social media posts.

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In fact, Chris Duncan’s love for his kids is evident through his online presence. He’s even created multiple Instagram highlights dedicated to Summer, along with dozens of stories capturing their time together. When a fan asked the 32-year-old how he mixes parenting with the demands of training and fighting, Duncan kept it simple, replying: “I love it.” The perfect proof of him simply enjoying fatherhood.

A look at Duncan’s rising MMA career so far

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Chris Duncan began his professional MMA career in 2018 and quickly established himself on the regional circuit. He built an excellent undefeated record early on, fighting in promotions such as Bellator and the Ultimate Fight League, where he also won the lightweight title.

His breakthrough came on Dana White’s Contender Series, where he won a UFC contract with a knockout victory against Charlie Campbell. ‘The Problem’ made his promotional debut at UFC 286 in 2023, defeating Omar Morales, and followed up with another victory over Yanal Ashmouz, showcasing his poise and durability.

His first UFC loss came against Manuel Torres, but Chris Duncan responded strongly. He bounced back with a string of stellar victories, including submissions over Bolaji Oki and Jordan Vucenic. ‘The Problem’ won Fight of the Night against Mateusz Rębecki and finished Terrance McKinney with an anaconda choke, proving his versatile skill set.

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The 32-year-old has a 15-2 career record into 2026, having won six of his first seven UFC fights. With momentum on his side, his upcoming fight against Renato Moicano will be the biggest test of his career—and a potential entry into the lightweight rankings.