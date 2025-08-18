Chris Hemsworth’s Training Clip Sparks Fight Rumors as UFC Faces Pressure After Michael Chandler and Fans React

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to intense training, often embodying action-packed roles like ‘Thor’ in the Marvel franchise. At 42, the Hollywood star continues to maintain a battle-ready physique, thanks in part to his long-standing commitment to mixed martial arts. Fans have frequently seen Hemsworth showcase his boxing drills and MMA-inspired workouts on social media.

Yet, despite his dedication, he has never hinted at stepping away from his blockbuster acting career to test himself inside a cage. Still, his latest training clip has sparked plenty of buzz. The video didn’t just grab fans’ attention—it also drew reactions from the UFC and welterweight contender Michael Chandler, who couldn’t resist engaging with Hemsworth’s combat-ready display online.

What did Michael Chandler and the UFC say?

Earlier today, the ‘Extraction’ star shared a clip on Threads with the playful caption, “Pick on someone your own size [Luke Zocchi].” For context, Zocchi has been Hemsworth’s longtime trainer, helping prepare him for roles such as ‘Thor,’ while also working with stars like Cate Blanchett and Liam Hemsworth.

The video showed Hemsworth working the mitts with Zocchi, firing off sharp combinations along with slips, ducks, and clinch movements. It didn’t take long for UFC welterweight contender Michael Chandler to notice, dropping an excited response, “Let’s goooo.” The UFC’s official account soon chimed in as well, writing, “👀 puttin’ in work.”

While there’s no indication Hemsworth is ready to trade Hollywood for the Octagon, the reactions—and fan speculation—suggest some wouldn’t mind seeing the star test himself inside a cage.

Fans ready to see Chris Hemsworth throw hands for real

Fight fans are a unique species, ready to watch non-professional fighters destroy each other. This user had the same idea for Hemsworth. “Let’s match him with Alistair Overeem,” the user commented. First, Alistair Overeem hasn’t fought since losing to Alexander Volkov in February 2021. And second, he would turn Hemsworth into minced meat.

The next user had an even more dangerous idea. “Give him Aspinall,” the user wrote. While Overeem has been inactive, Tom Aspinall is an active champion who many believe could beat Jon Jones. If Hemsworth ever fought Aspinall, it would be a massacre.

Meanwhile, this user pressured the UFC to make it happen. “MAKE HIM DO IT,” the user wrote. But it’s unlikely that the promotion would be able to make him do anything he doesn’t want to.

Another user taunted Hemsworth. “He would never 😂,” the user commented. And he shouldn’t! While he might have fighting skills, it’s no way near the level UFC fighters compete in.

While everyone else wanted to see Hemsworth in the cage, this user seemed to have been utterly impressed by Hemsworth’s drill. “One punch 👊 and I am like licking the ground for sure 🥴,” the user wrote. Perhaps in a movie.

It appears there’s plenty of support from fans for Chris Hemsworth to lace up the gloves for real. However, whether that ever actually happens is yet to be seen. Until then, people will have to settle for Hemsworth’s action in the movies. Would you like to see the Hollywood star actually fight?