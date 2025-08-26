Chris Jericho Leads GoFundMe Rally as Family of Raja Jackson’s Assault Victim Seeks Aid

Last Saturday, Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, assaulted wrestler Stuart Smith, also known as ‘Syko Stu’, at a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event in Sun Valley, Los Angeles. The incident, which stemmed from a prior altercation between the two, saw Raja invade the ring and pick up Stu over his head before slamming him hard on the canvas. Raja proceeded to punch Smith over 20 times in the face as he lay unconscious.

It was supposed to have been a scripted encounter, but Raja was told that he would get his payback in the ring. Regardless, after other wrestlers managed to stop Raja, Smith was rushed to the hospital immediately with serious injuries, including broken facial bones and significant dental trauma. On Sunday, Smith’s brother, Andrew Smith, provided an update on Facebook, revealing Stu is “stable but in critical care.” Now, Stu’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign, with WWE icon Chris Jericho among the donors.

The fundraiser, organized by Contessa Patterson, claims, “I’m reaching out to get support for Stuart Smith, better known as SykoStu… this incident has not only caused major physical harm, but will also disrupt his career inside the ring and outside of it.” The fundraiser aims to cover medical expenses, recovery support, and loss of income. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho was listed as one of the top donors with a sum of $2,500, as the GoFundMe has managed to rack up $34,540 out of its goal of $60K at the time of writing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

According to Wrestling Inc., the donation was indeed made by the WWE star. The outlet also revealed that Deonna Purrazzo and her husband, Steve Maclin, contributed $300, while Cezar Bononi and Ariya Daivari each donated $500. Meanwhile, WWE has severed its relationship with KnokX Pro Wrestling since it was a WWE ID-designated school. Nonetheless, as Smith recovers from the assault in the hospital, new updates reveal that the cops have been involved in the matter.

Raja, son of Rampage Jackson, is under investigation after assaulting Syko Stu

After the incident, on Sunday morning, KnokX Pro Wrestling officials released a statement, “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against [Stuart] Smith,” They condemned Raja for his actions, adding, “This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokXPro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this, and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, it seems the authorities have been involved. The LA Times noted that LAPD officers were called to the venue at 9 p.m. after receiving a report of an attempted murder. By the time police arrived, Jackson had left. Currently, Raja is under investigation by the LAPD. Meanwhile, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, now president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, has shared her take on the incident.“No one is going to consent to broken bones, broken teeth,” she said. “Jackson’s actions cross the line from choreographed or simulated violence to real violence.”

It appears slowly but surely, things are getting better for Stuart Smith since he was assaulted by Rampage Jackson’s son during the wrestling event. Meanwhile, the opposite is happening to Raja Jackson. Do you think Raja will be held accountable for his actions?