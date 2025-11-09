Chris Padilla Breaks Down After Dana White Ignores $50K Plea to Help His Mom

Ahead of his UFC Vegas 111 fight, the odds were already stacked against Chris Padilla. He came to the fight as the underdog against Ismael Bonfim. In addition to that, the lightweight fighter also had his opponent weighing 5 lbs over the official weight limit, giving him a weight advantage. However, Padilla came out on top, knocking out Bonfim in the second round.

Padilla believes that his knockout win warrants a bonus, and he requested Dana White to consider it. The lightweight fighter revealed after the fight that his mother was going through a financial struggle and was hoping to help her with the extra money from his fight at UFC Vegas 111. “My mom lives in the trailer right now, man. I need that 50 Gs so I can help my mama, man.,” he said during media day. However, pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Chris Padilla almost burst into tears after $50K bonus was denied

When a reporter asked Chris Padilla about his mother’s situation and if he had a chance to talk to her, he poured out his feelings about how important his UFC Vegas 111 win was. It was a deeply personal victory, and in an emotional tone, he said, “I was just calling. My brother answered the phone… Unless you want to see me cry, I’mma go over just a little bit, man,” at the post-fight presser.

Every punch and kick Chris Padilla threw at training was for the people who are dearest to him. “That topic hurts me every time, man. I’d sacrifice anything for them. Any day, so, you know, I love those people, man,” ‘Taco’ said. His disappointment was clear as he emphasized the importance he gave to his mother.

“My mom’s given me everything growing up. So, I am gonna die out there for her. Everything that hurts on me doesn’t hurt as much as seeing my mom struggle,” Chris Padilla added. “I’m so grateful to come out, f—ing, put my heart and soul, my blood, everything… I was ready for anything, anytime.”



Helping his mother isn’t the only reason why Chris Padilla called for a bonus. It appears that he’s got struggles in his own family. Let’s hear what the lightweight fighter had to say.

Padilla reveals family struggles after UFC Vegas 111

Chris Padilla is a family man first and then a UFC fighter. Instead of calling out his next opponent, ‘Taco’ continued to ask Dana White and Co. for extra money after his win. He reiterated how Ismael Bonfim put the fight in jeopardy, but he emphatically finished him. And because of that, he’s asking the UFC brass for help because he feels he deserves it.

“I need money more than anything, bro. I need money… I’ll fight anybody, but I need to be able to take care of my family first. It’s hard to sleep at night knowing that my people are struggling,” Padilla said during the Octagon interview. “So please, guys, give me that $50k. I took the guy out, and he missed weight, and I stepped up like a real professional. So hey, please help me help my family.”

Well, the bonus did not come in, but Chris Padilla might still get some help. Dana White is known to help out people with money, such as when he offered $20,000 to a reporter for his wedding. The promotion has also taken care of fighters they felt deserved it, even without performance bonuses.