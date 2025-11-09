Chris Padilla’s Emotional Plea to Dana White to Help His Mom Gets Fans’ Backing as He Ties Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC Record

Chris Padilla didn’t just fight for victory at UFC Vegas 111, he fought for family. The 28-year-old lightweight, nicknamed ‘Taco,’ walked into the UFC Apex with a mission, and when he left, he carried not only another win but the hearts of fans around the world. After stopping Ismael Bonfim with a brutal second-round TKO, Padilla grabbed the mic and poured his soul out. “Dana, Mick, my momma lives in a trailer, so I need those 50 Gs,” he said. “Please, help me help my family.”

It wasn’t the kind of post-fight callout that asked for a title shot or a grudge match. It was raw, unfiltered honesty from a fighter clawing his way up the UFC ladder. The crowd, the commentators, everyone in the Apex felt the weight of that plea. Even Paul Felder, closing the interview, said what every fan was thinking, “Let’s get this man some money.”

Chris Padilla ties Arman Tsarukyan’s four-fight win streak at lightweight

The fight itself was pure chaos wrapped in composure. Bonfim, who came in five pounds over the lightweight limit, had already handed Padilla 25% of his purse before the opening bell. But that wasn’t enough for ‘Taco’, who wanted to make a statement. From the start, the Californian mixed sharp leg kicks with crisp combinations, chopping Bonfim’s base before breaking his rhythm with a knee to the body.

The Brazilian swung with wild power, but fatigue and frustration soon crept in. Then came the finishing sequence, a thunderous elbow, followed by a barrage of precise, unrelenting punches. Bonfim crumbled, the ref stepped in, and Padilla tied Arman Tsarukyan‘s active four-fight win streak in the UFC’s stacked lightweight division. It was a breakthrough moment.

While names like Islam Makhachev and Paddy Pimblett dominate headlines, Chris Padilla is quietly carving out his own legacy. And after this performance, it’s hard not to feel like he deserves his place among them.

In fact, Padilla’s story goes deeper than his record. This was his first fight since March, a return from a stretch of uncertainty that tested both his faith and his finances. For a fighter chasing stability in a sport that offers none, that post-fight moment was more than a plea, it was a glimpse into the human side of combat sports, and fans noticed.

Fans rally behind Padilla’s plea for a bonus after finishing Ismael Bonfim at UFC Vegas 111

Adam Martin quoted Padilla’s exact plea as he shared on X, “Dana, Mick, my momma lives in a trailer so I need those 50gs. Please, help me help my family. – Chris Padilla” In a sport where fighters often put on bravado, Padilla’s honesty felt refreshing. That’s why fans praised him not just for his knockout, but for wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Another prominent name in the MMA world, @RealKevinK, also shared on X, “Chris Padilla Gets A Nasty TKO Win Brutalizing His opponent and taking home some extra cash due to the weight miss in Round 2 at #UFCVegas111 “Taco” is a Very Underrated Fighter in The UFC and doesn’t get enough recognition.” That reaction summed up the growing belief that Padilla’s performances deserve more attention. With four straight wins, he’s proving that he belongs in the division’s top mix, and maybe that recognition starts now. What do you think?

One fan commented, “Could be Ismael’s last fight in the UFC.” After missing weight for the second time in his career and suffering a second-round TKO, Bonfim’s future in the promotion looks uncertain.

And that wasn’t all, as another fan added, “Good. Bonfim is a cheater. Missing weight. And his body let him down. Great job Padilla”. Fans didn’t hold back, criticizing Bonfim’s lack of professionalism while applauding Padilla for keeping his composure and delivering when it mattered.

And finally, one fan exclaimed, “GIVE HIM THAT 50’GS BABY,” echoing the crowd’s energy inside the Apex. It became the rallying cry of the night, a simple, passionate statement that encapsulated what everyone watching felt. As such, in a sport where storylines often revolve around titles, trash talk, and controversy, Chris Padilla reminded everyone what fighting is truly about. It’s sacrifice. It’s hunger. It’s doing whatever it takes to give your family a better life. So will Dana White oblige that heartfelt request? Let us know in the comments below!