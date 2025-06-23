Chuck Norris Makes Unexpected Entrance as Khalil Rountree’s Wife Steals Spotlight After UFC Baku

Last week at UFC Baku, light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. made a resounding return to the win column with a dominant display inside Baku’s Crystal Arena. In the main event spotlight, ‘The War Horse’ reminded fans and critics alike why he remains a serious threat in the division. Utilizing his complete Muay Thai toolkit, he relentlessly attacked former champion Jamahal Hill’s legs and even scored a knockdown in the later rounds.

Despite the decisive nature of the win, the fight wasn’t without criticism. Some fans labeled the bout underwhelming — and even reigning division champion Magomed Ankalaev chimed in with a jab of his own. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Russian powerhouse mocked the matchup, posting, “I am feeling asleep,” a blunt dig at Khalil Rountree Jr.’s performance. But not everyone agreed.

One legendary name stood firmly in the Nak Muay’s corner — Chuck Norris, the iconic actor and martial artist best known for his role in Way of the Dragon (1972). As a former middleweight karate champion, Norris was clearly impressed. In an Instagram Story shared by Mia Kang, Khalil Rountree’s wife and model, Norris praised the fighter, “Fantastic performance! Can’t wait to see what’s next for you, Khalil. Congratulations.”

via Imago

Coming into UFC Baku, Khalil Rountree Jr. wasn’t just fighting for another win — he was rebounding from a crushing title bout loss to Alex Pereira last October. That fight turned out to be one of Pereira’s toughest tests, with the Nak Muay pushing the champ to the brink and nearly taking the contest to a decision. But just before the final horn, Pereira’s signature left hook landed — the very shot that shattered Rountree’s dream of becoming the champion.

But here’s the twist — ‘The War Horse’ wasn’t sad at all.

Why Khalil Rountree Jr. Felt “So Happy” After Losing to Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Last year, when Dana White announced that then-ranked #8 contender Khalil Rountree Jr. would face Alex Pereira for his third title defense, much of the MMA community was quick to criticize the decision. Top contenders like Jamahal Hill and Jan Błachowicz were vocal in their disapproval, accusing Dana White and the UFC of “protecting” the Brazilian by offering him what they considered a lower-ranked and less threatening opponent.

At the time, Khalil Rountree Jr. was also dealing with the aftermath of a doping suspension. He had tested positive for a banned substance. Upon realizing the issue, the Nak Muay voluntarily withdrew from his scheduled bout with Jamahal Hill at UFC 303. That vacant spot was then filled by Alex Pereira, who went on to headline the event. Fast forward to UFC 307: the matchup that many initially dismissed as a mismatch turned out to be one of the year’s most talked-about battles. Rountree delivered a powerful and gritty performance, pushing ‘Poatan’ into the deep waters.

But in the fourth round, fatigue caught up with Khalil Rountree Jr. Alex Pereira capitalized, securing a technical finish. Still, the fight earned both men performance bonuses — along with praise from Conor McGregor and Dana White. After the loss, ‘The War Horse’ took a step back from the spotlight. But in December, during an interview with Fighting Energy Films, he reflected on the emotional rollercoaster of that night and the deep satisfaction he felt in the moment. Rountree shared:

“When I was in the cage and he was walking out, the only thing I can really remember is just being happy. Even the moment when I got finished in the fourth round, I just felt so happy throughout that whole fight. It felt like I was where I belonged.”

So what's your take on Khalil Rountree Jr.'s future in the sport? Do you think the former title challenger has earned another shot at UFC gold?