Ciry Gane and Josh Hokit Both Hospitalized After UFC 334 as Their Post-Fight Press Conference Gets Called Off

Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit pulled off an exhilarating showdown in the UFC 334 main event, with both fighters absorbing heavy damage. However, they also had to pay the price for putting on such a show for the audience. Right after the fight ended with Gane retaining his belt via unanimous decision, the UFC rushed them to the hospital, and they are also awaiting further medical updates.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

MMA Mania’s report confirmed that the UFC transported both Gane and Hokit for mandatory CT scans of their heads and faces after their war at Madison Square Garden. A subsequent report from Source of Boxing’s Instagram page also revealed that both headliners would skip their appearances at the post-fight presser owing to their trip to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…