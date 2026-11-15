Ciryl Gane Beats Josh Hokit After Record-Breaking UFC 334 War to Retain Title, MMA Stars React

UFC 334’s main event concluded as an absolute back-and-forth war between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit. Both heavyweights put on exhilarating action at Madison Square Garden, and the crowd rewarded them with a standing ovation for their record-breaking showdown. In the end, Gane retained the belt, but the outcome of the fight left MMA stars buzzing and reacting on social media.

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For five rounds, Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit exchanged blows like there was no tomorrow. Both headliners looked extremely fatigued when the final bell rang, but neither could score a knockdown or a finish. So, the judges had to decide, and they ruled that the Frenchman had won via 48-47, 48-47, 48-47 unanimous decision.

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Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit’s bout shattered the record for the most total strikes landed in a single heavyweight fight, with the pair combining for 541 strikes, according to ESPN. The previous record belonged to Stipe Miocic vs. Mark Hunt, which featured 407 total strikes at UFC Fight Night 65.

Plus, Gane’s title defense against Hokit also saw the Frenchman break Daniel Cormier’s record for the most significant strikes landed in a heavyweight bout. Cormier had landed 181 significant strikes against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 in 2019, but Gane surpassed that mark by landing 237 against Hokit.

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The main event prompted MMA stars to react.

“This is the most exciting UFC heavyweight fight I’ve ever watched! 🔥🦾⚔️ #UFC334,” wrote former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

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Then came Johnny Walker, who has emerged as a heavyweight contender and thinks, “Both trash I beat them both at the same time! #UFC334.” The Brazilian took further shots in a separate social media post.

Walker wrote, “How does a champ. Defend his belt walking backwards 5 rounds ? 🤣 #UFC334 s—t 💩.”

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Then came Jon Jones, who said in a video, “Put your hand down. Good job, Frenchman.”

Right after, UFC veteran Paulo Costa wrote, “What the hell did I just watch? 😂 These two guys tried to kill each other for 25 minutes. Crazy fight. Respect 🧃🔥 #ufc334”

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This is a developing story…