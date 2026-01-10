Ciryl Gane Forced to Relive Past Controversy as Training Footage Triggers Renewed Fan Outrage

Even when away from the UFC Octagon spotlights, Ciryl Gane never fails to rouse attention through his social media antics and eccentric personality. However, this time it’s a training video that has prompted the fans to ruffle feathers over his eye-poke incident back in UFC 321.

In a recent video shared by Ciryl Gane, the former interim heavyweight champion was seen refining his footwork and evading skills with an unusual yet uniquely Gane drill.

As the HW bounced light on his feet, evading a bunch of kids and teens circling him, fans couldn’t help but throw shade at his eye-poke debacle against Tom Aspinall.

Minutes into the first round, Gane punctuated a strong start from both fighters with an eye-poke to both of Aspinall’s eyes as he lifted his hand to block an exchange. The striking defense gone wrong proved to be a fight-ending injury for Aspinall, who was evidently visually impaired. Since the mistake was deemed an accident, referee Jason Herzog scored it a no-contest.

That put the heavyweight division in limbo with Jon Jones’s UFC career hanging fragile on his brief retirement, further adding fuel to Gane’s controversy. But more than anything, it put Aspinall’s career in uncertainty, with the serious eye trauma sabotaging his eye movements and inducing double vision.

The injury was so severe that it forced Aspinall to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with Brown’s syndrome. It has put him completely away from the MMA scene, upsetting his fans. In such a critical moment, Gane’s video appeared tone-deaf, with the viewers bursting into rage at the heavyweight.

Ciryl Gane gets slammed for new training footage as fans revisit Aspinall’s eye trauma

As the video surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to blast Gane for his controversial UFC 321 fight, with many questioning the necessity and effectiveness of the training against such eye-poking incidents.

“How does this help improve his eye poking?” one fan contemplated, while another suggested a slight adjustment to the drill. ”

He should be training this with balled up fists,” they wrote.

Clearly, the MMA fandom had little tolerance for how Gane froze the UFC heavyweight action. In fact, when one user argued that Gane’s footwork drills were impressive, another fan tilted the narrative, commenting, “His eye poking drills are also very effective.”

As a GIF of a WWE eye-poke incident found its way in the comment section, others weighed in on the sentiment. One user joked, “A unique way to eye poke,” while some others went further in criticizing Gane.

“He must be sweating like a wh-re in church with all those eyes available to gouge,” an enraged fan commented.

Yet another quipped on the unusual drill while also attacking his UFC 321 accident. “Needs to find a unique way to keep his fingers down the cheating c-nt.”

However, one user had a slightly altered perspective on the incident, with a distaste for Aspinall, as they quipped, “Thanks for making [Aspinall] quit.”

Even then, Gane couldn’t help but relive the controversy that might haunt him for the rest of his UFC career. Meanwhile, bringing a shift in viewpoint, some other fans addressed the actual drill, treating it like the butt of a joke.

One sarcastically added, “Ngl I thought he was gonna KO everyone there,” while another extended the joke, writing, “Evading the minors is a very strong tactic.”

What may have been a harmless training clip instead unleashed a wave of fan outrage, with Gane’s UFC 321 controversy once again being mocked and memed. What is your take on Gane’s incendiary training footage? Was the backlash justified – or did the fans take it too far? Comment below.