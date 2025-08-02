Ciryl Gane Inadvertently Told to Take Islam Makhachev’s “2–3 Years Forget” Approach to Beat Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane may have the footwork and the size, but is that enough when there’s a British juggernaut headed his way? That’s the question UFC veterans Michael Bisping and Paul Felder couldn’t help but dissect ahead of his upcoming title shot. With Tom Aspinall set to defend his undisputed heavyweight title at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, fans and pundits alike are breaking down the matchup. But when it came to analyzing Gane’s game plan, ‘The Count’s advice turned into an unexpected nod to Islam Makhachev’s now-viral quote about Dagestani training!

During episode no. 645 of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping broke down the Aspinall vs. Gane matchup by stating, “Well, in terms of the matchup, they’re both big men, similar sizes. They’re both athletic, very athletic. They’re fast, the pair of them. They’re both very coordinated. I think if I had to give an advantage Ciryl, it would be in the, you know, maybe in the movement, maybe he’s a little slicker on the feet, but he’s not as powerful as Tom.”

Bisping then shifted to the elephant in the room, grappling. According to him, “Um, but the wrestling, the grappling side of things, it’s not even a conversation. Tom should be able to take him down, if he chooses to.”

Paul Felder nodded along in agreement, and that’s when ‘The Count’ dropped the bombshell, stating, “So, if Ciryl Gane isn’t training in Dagestan for two, three months, years, days weeks whatever…” Felder agreed and joked, “Or Arkansas,” referencing Bryce Mitchell’s recent version of the Makhachev training meme unleashed after his win over Said Nurmagomedov!

So, Bisping doubled down with an impression of ‘Thug Nasty’s accent, further adding in the recent podcast episode, “Or Arkansas brother, go down there with Bryce, if he’s not just solely working on his grappling, then he’s a fool.”

Ciryl Gane before fighting Tai Tuivasa during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena.

While the panel was laughing, the warning was dead serious. Ciryl Gane’s takedown defense stands at just 43%, and wrestling has been his Achilles heel, something Jon Jones exploited ruthlessly in their UFC 285 showdown. In contrast, Tom Aspinall boasts a perfect 100% takedown accuracy and a 25% submission win rate in the UFC, and he’s never been out of the first round inside the Octagon except once.

So when Bisping jokingly said Gane should head to Dagestan, it wasn’t just a quip. It was a backhanded way of saying: if you’re not becoming obsessed with takedown defense, you’re already behind. The joke echoes Islam Makhachev’s legendary advice to Daniel Cormier, where the Dagestani champ told Cormier to send his son to Dagestan and “forget,” promising elite wrestling would follow.

That same mindset, Bisping implied, might be Ciryl Gane’s only hope to survive what’s coming in Abu Dhabi. Yet, the pressure isn’t just on the Frenchman, as another UFC veteran has come out and pointed to the stakes beyond the title for this upcoming heavyweight showdown!

Ciryl Gane fight is a must-win for Tom Aspinall due to one crucial reason, according to Matt Brown

Tom Aspinall isn’t just defending a belt in Abu Dhabi. According to UFC veteran Matt Brown, he’s defending the reputation of the entire heavyweight division.

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Brown pulled no punches as he stated, “The heavyweight division is on the line. If Gane goes in and beats him — no disrespect to Gane, love the guy — the heavyweight division loses a lot of respect.”

This is Gane’s third title shot in just a few years. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall has already dismantled three of the top five contenders. In many ways, he’s the last man standing. As such, Brown shared, “Even if Tom goes out there, and it’s a close fight or he gets dropped and then has to come back or something like that, the heavyweight division has so little respect right now…”

And that’s where the pressure skyrockets. Why? “If he goes out there and loses to Gane, the division already is not respected, that brings Tom down significantly I think.” Brown added.

For Ciryl Gane, the challenge isn’t just Tom Aspinall; it’s the weight of doubt and missed opportunities. If he wants to rewrite the narrative, he’ll need more than slick footwork and speed. He’ll need grit, defense, and maybe even a little Dagestani grind.

But for Aspinall, the burden is heavier. He’s not only fighting to keep his belt, he’s fighting to protect the credibility of a crumbling division. One wrong move, and the heavyweight crown could lose its shine!