Ciryl Gane Shares 3 Valuable Pointers on New Career Path as UFC Paris Future Remains Uncertain

The UFC’s international train has been rolling through different parts of the world. Meanwhile, Mexico, Australia, and Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island usually host the star-studded pay-per-views. Paris has quietly emerged as a go-to station for Fight Nights. And at the center of it all? Ciryl Gane, the country’s poster boy, who has helped define the MMA landscape across France.

‘Bon Gamin’ was part of the UFC’s historic debut in Paris back in 2022, where he faced off against Tai Tuivasa. He returned the following year in 2023 to take on Sergei Spivac. But in 2024, the spotlight shifted to fellow French lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis, who headlined against Renato Moicano. Now, as the UFC gears up for its return to the City of Love this September, fans might be left disappointed. Their beloved hometown hero may not make an appearance this time.

Ciryl Gane is now a big movie star, if you didn’t know. He was the main character in the movie K.O., where he played Bastin, a vengeful MMA fighter who helps the police fight crime. This is a big deal for a UFC fighter because the movie came out on Netflix. The ex-title challenger talked about his experience and gave three tips on how to balance his fighting and acting careers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On his LinkedIn profile, Gane shared three key takeaways. First, The Requirement of Detail, which he sees as crucial for achieving perfection—whether in acting or inside the Octagon. Second, Pressure and Mental, referring to the mental toughness needed both in front of a camera and a roaring fight crowd. Lastly, The Art of Storytelling, which Gane believes is essential for connecting with audiences in both MMA and film.

AD

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 3: Ciryl Gane at the ceremonial weigh-ins at MGM Grand Garden Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Ceremonial Weigh-ins on March 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_156668

These are some real, solid pointers that could help a lot of up-and-coming fighters step up their game. Storytelling has been kind of a missing piece in the UFC, especially since a lot of fighters were never taught how important it is to their journey. But if Ciryl Gane is looking to keep his story going, there’s already a contender out there eyeing him for a comeback clash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Curtis Blaydes targets Ciryl Gane after UFC Baku

The heavyweight division’s wrestling powerhouse, Curtis Blaydes, is gearing up for his return at the UFC Baku co-main event, taking on unranked Russian 265er Rizvan Kuniev. It’s a risky move, with his spot in the rankings hanging in the balance. But ‘Razor’ knows exactly what’s at stake. He’s confident a win will catapult him toward big-name tematches with Derrick Lewis, Sergei Pavlovich. Also, Ciryl Gane made the list as a fresh matchup.

Blaydes at UFC Baku Media Day said, “And I guess it depends on who’s available. I know Derrick Lewis, he fights on July 18th, something like that. So, the timelines match up. If he wins or Sergey, I lost to both of them, so a rematch against either one of them would be dope, or even Gane. I’ve been asking for Gane. So, I would be happy there’s a lot of options.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That matchup could’ve been a strong addition to a potential Jones vs. Aspinall card. However, with the heavyweight title picture still unresolved, the UFC may pivot toward booking Aspinall vs. Gane—a logical move given their history of calling each other out and the lingering accusations of ducking.

The question now is—will Ciryl Gane return anytime soon, or is he sticking with his new path in movies? His last outing was at UFC 309 in December 2024 against Alexander Volkov, and that’s already a solid six months away from the cage.