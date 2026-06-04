Ciryl Gane Weighs UFC Belt at White House Against Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Championship Dream

Two Frenchmen are competing for championships in the US at around the same time. Victor Wembanyama is currently leading the San Antonio Spurs against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals (Game 1 going to the Knicks), while Ciryl Gane prepares to challenge Alex Pereira for the interim heavyweight title at the UFC White House event on June 14. When asked whether winning the belt would compare to Wembanyama’s potential NBA championship win over the Knicks, Gane was thoughtful and measured them both equally.

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“That’s a great question,” Gane told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn. “I think to have the belt is something special. Nah, it’s really complicated to compare it. But no, I think both are going to be crazy. Incredible. This is because of Wemby. Wemby is a monster. He’s a huge player, really young, with maturity already. And he’s already a leader.

“That’s completely crazy, what he did and what he continues to do. So I’m really proud of this guy because he’s French. Also, Paris just won the Champions League. And I hope I’m also going to have the belt. I hope the French team is going to win the World Cup too. It’s going to be huge to have everything I’ve been dreaming of.”

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Ciryl Gane stopped short of ranking one achievement above the other. The French heavyweight framed them both as part of a broader moment for France. However, the way he praised Victor Wembanyama shows just how highly he regards the young basketball star and his accomplishments.

The 22-year-old has already won the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year award and the 2025-26 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, with analysts including Colin Cowherd projecting him as a future all-time great worthy of even surpassing the sport’s all-time greats like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, if he maintains his current trajectory.

So, if Wembanyama’s team defeats the New York Knicks in the ongoing NBA Finals and fulfills his childhood dream of becoming an NBA champion and lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, it would undoubtedly be a massive achievement for both him and France.

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But the context around both sports is important to note. France has been producing accomplished basketball players for years, while MMA was only legalized in the country in January 2020 under the authority of then-Minister of Sport Roxana Maracineanu. As such, it is natural that the NBA Finals draws more mainstream attention in France, and Ciryl Gane understands that reality. Yet, he will be working to carve out his own landmark moment on the biggest stage of his career around the time Wemby attempts to do the same.

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Ciryl Gane reveals his strategy to defeat Alex Pereira on the UFC White House card

Currently, Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane sit at near pick’em odds for their UFC Freedom 250 clash. However, many believe the former two-division champion holds a noticeable advantage on the feet, given his reputation as one of the best kickboxers in the UFC. But fighters like Francis Ngannou believe Ciryl Gane’s unorthodox movement could create serious problems for Pereira in the striking department. But it appears the Frenchman has no intention of limiting himself to a stand-up battle.

Discussing the matchup with Pereira, Gane revealed that he will not necessarily keep the fight standing and would have no hesitation in testing the Brazilian’s grappling abilities.

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“I don’t want to say it’s going to be 100% a striking matchup,” Gane said in an interview with UFC on Paramount+. “This is MMA and everybody knows I can do also some wrestling, some takedowns, some stuff like that. I can finish the fight also on the ground. So I’m not going to say 100% it’s going to be a striking matchup.”

Historically, Ciryl Gane has not been known as the most dominant grappler in the heavyweight division. However, he showcased solid takedown defense against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. On the other hand, Alex Pereira has also developed his wrestling defense under the guidance of Glover Teixeira.

The Brazilian demonstrated that improvement against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Still, it remains to be seen whether ‘Poatan’ can replicate that success against a heavyweight like Ciryl Gane, who would be the considerably larger fighter of the two at UFC Freedom 250.

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As Ciryl Gane aims to make history in a manner similar to Victor Wembanyama’s pursuit of NBA glory, it would not be a stretch to say that French sports fans could be in for a memorable couple of weeks filled with high-stakes championship battles.