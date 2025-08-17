‘Classical Jiu-Jitsu Put to Shame’-BJJ Legend Stunned After Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 Domination

Khamzat Chimaev finally fulfilled what many considered destiny on August 17 at UFC 319 in Chicago, when he captured the middleweight title from Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision. With the win, “The Wolf” ushers in a new era, one that promises plenty of excitement, provided he stays healthy and competes consistently. Billed as a clash of unbeaten UFC middleweights, Dricus du Plessis entered his third title defense against the No. 3-ranked Chimaev, widely regarded as one of the most feared pound-for-pound fighters on the roster.

From start to finish, Khamzat Chimaev controlled the fight in what became one of the most lopsided championship bouts in UFC history. All three judges scored it 50-44 for the Chechen-born fighter, who holds dual citizenship with Russia and the United Arab Emirates. Congratulations poured in after the victory, including messages from Conor McGregor, former unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, and Swedish football icon Zlatan Ibrahimović. Now, joining that chorus of praise is submission wrestling phenom and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Gordon Ryan.

Those numbers matter because they don’t just make Chimaev a new champion — they cement him in the record books. His 529 total strikes broke the all-time UFC record, previously held by Max Holloway. His control time ranks among the longest ever in a title fight. That dual achievement places him in rare company, bridging the reputations of cardio machines like Holloway with the suffocating pressure once associated with champions such as Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Classical Jiu-Jitsu can’t keep up with Khamzat Chimaev’s game

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old Gordon Ryan shared a picture of Khamzat Chimaev draped in his flag with the newly-won UFC middleweight belt. Alongside the image, Ryan highlighted key stats from the fight against Dricus du Plessis – 21:40 of control time, 529 strikes landed, only 45 absorbed, and 12 takedowns completed. For Ryan, these numbers spoke for themselves, but his caption dug even deeper into why he believed the performance was so extraordinary.

In his words, “That was one of the most impressive performances in a UFC title fight ever. A true master class of control from both chest to chest and chest to back positions. The system that these guys are using is putting the classical jiu jitsu systems to shame. Their scrimmaging and ability to control both chest to chest positions AND chest to back positions are leaving classical jiu jitsu in the dust when it comes to fighting.”

By this, Ryan was pointing out that Chimaev’s dominance wasn’t simply about strength or stamina, but about a modern grappling system that emphasizes constant connection and pressure. He argued that traditional jiu-jitsu struggles to keep up with the type of control and transition-focused approach that fighters like Khamzat Chimaev have mastered.

Ryan further expanded on this point by stressing that success in MMA grappling comes down to winning transitions and dictating the direction of the fight. “The most successful jiu jitsu athletes and most successful mma grapplers will be the ones who can keep connection through transitions and win the scrimmage… The person who controls the direction of the fight has an extreme advantage, and the person who wins the scrimmage can usually control the direction of the fight.”

Here, he underscored the importance of ADCC-style wrestling in MMA, emphasizing that the ability to win scrambles and transitions ultimately allows a fighter to dominate, just as the Chechnya native did against du Plessis. And now, it seems Khamzat Chimaev’s rise as champion could spell “disaster” for the division. But why?

Unbeatable? Khamzat Chimaev awaits his true equal

Just hours after UFC 319, former two-division UFC champion Michael Bisping shared his instant reaction on his YouTube channel. Speaking about the 13-0 Khamzat Chimaev, he said, “Now we are living in the era of Khamzat Chimaev and I am telling you right now, just like Dean Thomas said, this will be a disaster with Khamzat Chimaev as the champion. I don’t mean because of what Dean Thomas said… No. When I say this is a disaster, it’s a disaster for the division.” But there’s a catch.

Bisping clarified that, in his view, no one on the current middleweight roster has what it takes to beat Chimaev, except Reinier de Ridder. “Because from what I see there, ain’t nobody, ain’t nobody apart from Reinier de Ridder, ain’t nobody beating him,” Bisping declared. Moreover, de Ridder’s recent split-decision win over Robert Whittaker, his ongoing four-fight win streak, and his unbeaten UFC record proves that the Dutch fighter may actually be the one capable of dethroning the new middleweight king.

“Reinier de Ridder is the only guy that has a shot because of the jiu-jitsu, because of the skill that he has off his back,” Bisping added. He also noted Dean Thomas’ observation that Chimaev’s ability to shut down dangerous guards has been a major factor in his dominance. For Bisping, the division’s issue isn’t Khamzat Chimaev’s inconsistency or past visa troubles, it’s the fact that almost nobody seems capable of stopping him. Some fans booed the smothering control, calling it dull, while others praised a historic clinic. Yet, matchmaking intrigue has already begun. UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi is rumored for October, and if Chimaev receives medical clearance, the promotion may push for his first defense there. De Ridder looks like the frontrunner, but names like Jared Cannonier and Michael Page — both scheduled to fight in September — could slide into contention depending on results. That possibility gives the division an air of unpredictability, despite Chimaev’s aura of inevitability.

