CM Punk Reveals Biggest Regret Over UFC Run in Honest Confession: “I Wish I…”

CM Punk rose to prominence in the world of WWE, earning the trust and admiration of fans, yet he still carries a lingering regret. Over its more than thirty-year history, the UFC has welcomed countless newcomers and seen many unexpected faces. However, CM Punk shocked the MMA community in 2014 when he signed a multi-fight contract with the promotion.

Fans celebrated CM Punk’s transition, as he became the first WWE star since Brock Lesnar to jump from WWE to the Octagon. Expectations were naturally high, especially in the UFC’s welterweight division, but Punk struggled to live up to the hype. After just two fights, he returned to WWE to refocus on wrestling. Nearly a decade later, ‘PJ’ has reflected on that chapter of his life with a sense of regret.

CM Punk calls his UFC stint a “learning curve”

Now in his late 40s and approaching 50, CM Punk remains active and continues to thrive in WWE. He made his return to the promotion in late 2023 after leaving in 2014. Earlier this year, he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, claiming the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event by defeating Jey Uso in November 2025.

Following a short hiatus, CM Punk is set to step back into the ring this Monday. Ahead of his comeback, the Illinois native appeared on Chef Donny’s YouTube channel, Pulled Up to the Kitchen, where he shared a candid conversation about his failed UFC stint.

“I mean, big learning curve, it’s just something I wanted to do because I love MMA so much. I got offered an opportunity, and I said yes. That’s kind of how I live my life. I wish I started sooner. That’s the only thing, I started so late, I was already old. It was just kind of like a bucket list thing, but it doesn’t mean I didn’t take it seriously.”

“I trained my a*s off, got in shape, did what I could, but yeah, I started way too late, it’s a young man’s game,” said CM Punk.

When CM Punk made his UFC debut, he was already over 35, an age when most MMA fighters consider retirement. A similar challenge affected Brock Lesnar, who also entered the Octagon later in his career. However, Lesnar’s NCAA wrestling background allowed him to stay competitive. Despite these challenges, Punk attracted casual fans to the UFC and brought significant attention to the promotion. He spent two years training intensely before stepping into his first fight.

Despite that, Mickey Gall submitted him in the first round of his debut bout. Later on, in his next fight, Punk initially lost the decision, but officials eventually overturned it after his opponent, Mike Jackson, tested positive for PEDs.

Joe Rogan delves into why CM Punk struggled

When CM Punk signed with the UFC, many critics immediately questioned Dana White and Co.’s decision, including Joe Rogan. Things quickly grew more controversial when Rogan called the move “ridiculous” after learning that the WWE star would open the main card of UFC 225, despite the talent on the UFC roster.

The situation escalated even further when his opponent left the WWE veteran bloodied in his second UFC fight. Rogan, who could not let go of the topic on his podcast, continued to critique the decision. While he admired CM Punk as a hard worker and a genuinely nice guy.

“He’s a showman, and when he was in the WWE, he was allowed to say, ‘I am the f—ng man!’ and throw his hand up in the air and declare he is the man, and they had it scripted so that he was the man,” Joe Rogan explained on the JRE podcast. “He doesn’t have the ability to move his body right.”

So, what’s your take on CM Punk’s UFC run? Do you think it was his lack of athleticism or maybe his age that held him back? Let us know your thoughts below.