Co-owned With Jon Jones, Mike Perry Breaks Silence After DBX Fighter Punches Security Post-KO

Jon Jones is in the business of promoting fights. Teaming up with Mike Perry, the former two-weight UFC champion has gotten busy with his post-fighting career (unless he makes a comeback at the White House, which seems improbable, given Dana White’s recent words).

On August 29, 2025, the third event of Jones’ Dirty Boxing Championship promotion, DBX 3, delivered fireworks inside The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Miami, but not everything took place inside the ropes. While fans expected a combination of hybrid boxing and ground-and-pound violence, one undercard match resulted in a spectacular ringside brawl that has since gone viral on social media. Now, Mike Perry, co-owner of the promotion, has finally broken his silence on the issue, giving fans insight into what really went down.

Mike Perry breaks the silence on the DBX incident

After Dustin Bailey knocked out Sean Hotusing in the second round, chaos ensued. Hotusing, angered by the loss, did not just exit the ring. Instead, he allegedly punched a security guard during Bailey’s post-fight interview, causing multiple guards to intervene and escalating the situation into a full-fledged ringside brawl.

Mike Perry, who co-owns the promotion alongside the UFC’s former heavyweight champion Jon Jones, spoke about the incident on his Overdogs Podcast. And to the surprise of many, he didn’t seem shocked by the incident. “I mean, those security dudes are tough, bro. Bro was so mad, and all the other guys were going to jump him,” Perry explained.

‘Platinum’ said that concussions often increase emotions, saying that Hotusing had been doing well prior to the knockout but was hit cleanly, which “just took him out.” The BKFC fighter even highlighted the surreal moments during the brawl, including a sideways takedown and Hotusing’s infamous quip: “Welcome to the Bam Bam show.” “You know, he promotes it. He promotes it. He’s not with any games,” Perry stated.

The response exemplifies Hotusing’s combative mindset, even in loss, and the incident has since been replayed throughout social media platforms, garnering hundreds of millions of views. Mike Perry noted that the melee had an odd entertainment value, suggesting it could even spark future fights, although weight classes might complicate matters. But while fans will have to wait on that fight, they surely are waiting to see Mike Perry go one-on-one with his next opponent.

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens’ rivalry gets heated up

Following the viral DBX incident, Mike Perry has shifted his focus to the BKFC squared circle, where tensions with Jeremy Stephens are already high. Both UFC veterans, undefeated in bare-knuckle boxing, will compete for the King of Violence title at BKFC 82 on October 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Their initial confrontation at the press conference quickly became heated, offering fans a taste of the intensity they may expect inside the ring. Stephens, who has 20 more UFC fights than Perry, is desperate to become the new face of BKFC. Ahead of the fight, he made it clear that an immediate rematch with the DBX co-owner was out of the question.

He said, “F— him. I’m gonna put him out, bro… My statement’s gonna speak for itself. You know, I’m a man of action; I’m a man of my word. I’m gonna f—— dominate and make it look easy.” His statements emphasize the personal stakes involved in this bout, as well as his ambition to defeat ‘Platinum’ in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Perry enters the fight as the reigning King of Violence, with a 5-0 record in bare-knuckle bouts, including victories against Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, and Thiago Alves. The fight against Stephens will be his first title defense, and the stakes could not be higher. Fans are now left wondering if Stephens’ aggressive approach will be enough to dethrone Perry—or if ‘Platinum’ will extend his reign and silence his challenger for good.