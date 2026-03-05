Cody Durden Tattoos: Meaning and Story Behind UFC 326 Fighter’s Chest, Arms, and Other Inks

Cody Durden isn’t walking into UFC 326 with momentum. His last victory came in 2024 against Matt Schnell. Since then, setbacks have piled up, including a submission loss to Allan Nascimento in late 2025. Now, he’s set to take on Nyamjargal Tumendemberel in a crucial matchup for his future in the promotion.

But if you’ve followed Durden’s career, you know something about him: he doesn’t see himself as a victim of circumstance. He sees himself as a fighter. A gladiator. And that mindset isn’t just something he says. It’s something he’s tattooed across his chest.

What is the meaning of Cody Durden’s chest tattoo?

Across Durden’s chest sits a Spartan warrior. It’s not subtle. It’s bold, centered, and intentional, as in a past interview, the UFC fighter explained that the Spartan tattoo symbolizes his identity as a modern-day gladiator.

Spartans represent discipline, endurance, and resilience. Durden’s record reflects that mentality. He took his UFC debut on six days’ notice against Chris Gutierrez, fought up a weight class, and battled to a draw.

“Chris Gutierrez was my UFC debut. It was my second fight in two weeks up a weight class,” he told UFC.com. “I took the fight on six days’ notice and I fought him to a draw. He was a lot bigger than me. After that fight, I decided I needed to go to my weight class which was 125!”

Cody Durden grew up wrestling in Georgia and became a two-time state champion in 2009. He had three scholarships lined up. Then life shifted. He had a child right after high school and chose work over college. Construction jobs replaced classrooms. That decision reshaped everything. Then, a chance visit to a fight gym led to him choosing the path of the gladiator, as the tattoo on his chest indicates.

Are there any other tattoos on Cody Durden’s body?

Yes, and one of them captures the precise second his life changed. On his forearm, Cody Durden has a lion paired with a clock set to 10:35. That time isn’t random. It marks the exact moment he received the call from UFC boss Dana White.

“I’ve got a tattoo,” he shared in a 2025 interview with The Post-Searchlight. “It’s a lion with a clock and the time 10:35—that’s when I got the call and my dreams came true, and I made it to the UFC.”

Lions traditionally symbolize courage and leadership. For Durden, it likely represents survival and self-belief. He wasn’t a hyped prospect groomed from day one; he clawed his way in. He has also been open about the sacrifices. That call, he has explained, wasn’t just an opportunity. It was proof that the grind had meaning.

As UFC 326 approaches, the Spartan on his chest and the lion on his arm aren’t just artwork. They’re anchors. They tie Cody Durden back to who he was before the string of losses, a wrestler from Georgia who decided to chase something bigger inside the Octagon!