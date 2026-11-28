Cody Garbrandt is running out of Octagon appearances, and he now knows exactly when his UFC career will come to an end. The former bantamweight champion has confirmed that UFC Cleveland on February 13 will be his retirement fight, giving him one final chance to close out his career in front of his home-state fans.

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After a career filled with spectacular highs and painful setbacks, the 35-year-old will have everything on the line when he makes that final walk. For ‘No Love,’ Cleveland could be the stage for one last statement before he walks away from the sport.

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“Very excited to get back in there. I’ve been training hard, getting ready, and just mentally preparing for what’s next,” he told MMAFighting while discussing his upcoming wrestling match against Sergio Pettis at RAF 15. “With these wrestling matches, it’s been good to get in there and get some solid wrestling training camps in, body’s feeling great.

“Taking a little mental break from thinking about a fight, it’s been nice. I’ve got a daughter that’s 10 months, my son’s eight years old, I’ve got another son being born in February, so we fight in Cleveland, and I think that will be my last fight.”

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Zuma March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: R-L Cody Garbrandt battles Trevin Jones in their Bantamweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_188 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

The announcement comes after a rough stretch for the former champion. Cody Garbrandt suffered back-to-back losses to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 in 2024 and Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta in 2025. He briefly bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Xiao Long at UFC 332, but Adrian Yanez quickly halted that momentum with a knockout victory at UFC 329.

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After the loss, the 35-year-old removed his gloves inside the Octagon, sparking speculation that he had just fought for the final time. He later clarified on Instagram that he was not done fighting. Now, he has finally revealed when he plans to walk away.

The decision also comes at a very different point in Garbrandt’s life. The former champion now has two children and another son due in February, a far cry from when he entered the UFC at 23 with just five professional fights.

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Garbrandt admitted that retirement has been on his mind for a while, and he believes Cleveland is the perfect place to close the book on his career. The plan is already taking shape, too, with the former champion in talks with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby about his final Octagon appearance.

“So in my head, my mind, my heart, I know that it will be my last one. It will be in Cleveland; it will be in my home state,” he continued. “What a great way to hopefully have a farewell, a big win, but sometimes you don’t get those fairytale endings, so I’m prepared for whatever.

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“I always go out there and come back with my shield or get carried on it. So I’m looking forward to going out and whoever I’m fighting in February and doing it. I had a great career, became a world champion, wasn’t supposed to make it this far in life, and here I am.”

Cody Garbrandt’s retirement plan comes shortly after another former UFC title challenger, Brian Ortega, called time on his career following a unanimous decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar. Ortega left his gloves in the center of the Octagon after the decision, making it clear that his fighting days were over.

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‘No Love,’ though, will be hoping for a very different kind of farewell. Stephen Thompson recently showed exactly how a veteran can walk away on a high, retiring after a spectacular third-round TKO of Charles Radtke at UFC 334 while also taking home a $100,000 performance of the night bonus.

So, Cody Garbrandt would surely be hoping to replicate it, and maybe that’s why he already has someone in mind for his own final fight.

Cody Garbrandt names his ideal retirement opponent

When MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck asked Cody Garbrandt who he would ideally want to face in February, the former champion did not hesitate. He immediately named his former teammate and longtime rival, T.J. Dillashaw.

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The 35-year-old also took a shot at Dillashaw’s past PED controversy while imagining one final fight between the two former champions.

“It’d be TJ Dillashaw, but we could do any amount of steroids, performance-enhancing drugs that we can and go out there and just f— each other up. That’d be great,” he said.

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Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw’s rivalry dates back to their days around Team Alpha Male before turning into one of the UFC’s most heated feuds. ‘No Love’ was undefeated when they first met and had just shocked the MMA world by dethroning Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title at UFC 207 in December 2016.

His reign lasted just one fight. Dillashaw stopped him via second-round TKO at UFC 217 the following year, then did it again when they rematched at UFC 227 in 2018, this time finishing ‘No Love’ in the opening round.

Dillashaw’s career later took another controversial turn. In 2019, he tested positive for EPO and received a two-year suspension. The former two-time bantamweight champion eventually retired in 2022 after losing to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280.

A third fight between the former rivals would come with plenty of history, but there is no indication yet that Dillashaw is coming out of retirement and will actually be the man standing across from the 35-year-old in his final UFC fight.

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For now, Cody Garbrandt has another challenge to deal with. He will make his RAF debut against Sergio Pettis at RAF 15 on November 28 before shifting his full attention to his final UFC appearance in Cleveland.

Whatever happens in February, ‘No Love’ already knows how he wants his UFC career to end: back home in Ohio, with one final chance to leave the Octagon on his own terms.