Cody Garbrandt Demands Dana White to Make Sean O’Malley Fight After Recent Jibe

Despite quitting smoking and social media, Sean O’Malley wasn’t able to secure a win against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. Dvalishvili was definitely the stronger fighter, winning the first two rounds before submitting ‘Suga’ in the third. While most fans anticipated the outcome, many others believed that O’Malley should have won, given his sacrifices. But it was Cody Garbrandt who spelled it out.

Weighing in on O’Malley giving up the habit he is widely known for—at UFC Atlanta media day, ‘No Love’ said, “He should have kept smoking because he looked like s—. But, [he did] whatever he had to do, you know. Sometimes you lose and try to reinvent yourself, find yourself.” And as he reacted to ‘Suga’s move, Garbrandt couldn’t help but bring in his rivalry with O’Malley. Their rivalry began back in 2020 but never materialized into a fight. But ‘No Love’ didn’t give up. At the media day, he continued, “That’s a fight that, definitely, I think it’s a huge PPV sale, fight. Sean and I.”

With Garbrandt’s words going viral on the internet, O’Malley was bound to stumble upon it. During his recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on his YouTube talk show, ‘Suga’ said, “I saw Cody Garbrandt saying I looked like s— against Merab. That dude looked sharp last fight. That’s all I’ll say. You know what’s annoying, it’s like when I saw like his hair was braided, and he’s got those face tattoos. I was like, ‘F—! That’s how people see me!’ And it was just so embarrassing.”

It was an eye-opening moment for the 30-year-old bantamweight contender. He continued, “And I was like, ‘Oh God! I need a f—— get a new look.’ That was embarrassing. I was like, ‘Holy s—!’ That was an eye-opener. I was like, ‘God damn it! that’s how people probably look at me.’ It was embarrassing.”

It didn’t take long for O’Malley’s words to go viral as HappyPunch shared the clip from The Ariel Helwani Show on Instagram. And when ‘No Love’ came across the post, he took to the comments section and dragged Dana White into the picture. He commented, “Send the contract [Dana White] it’s time [Sean O’Malley] what’s good?” But the question that remains is whether the fight will materialize this time or not.

While Garbrandt vs. O’Malley is a bit uncertain, ‘Suga’ has confirmed his stance regarding one more fight in 2025. With Garbrandt losing the bout against Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta, who will the Montana-born fighter fight next? Let’s take a closer look.

Sean O’Malley picks his next opponent after defeat at UFC 316

As the conversation with Helwani continued, O’Malley revealed that he’d certainly fight once again this year. As expected, he wants to fight ‘The Machine’ for a trilogy. He said, “For me to earn another shot at Merab, I’ve got to be undeniable. I have to go on a streak. I have to win a lot of fights in a row. And there’s a world that happens. I know I’m capable of beating Merab. I also know he’s capable of beating me. But there’s going to be part of me that always wants to get that one back. He’s the only guy to ever beat me.”

‘Suga’ did give Marlon Vera the credit he deserved for defeating him. But he was an opponent that O’Malley managed to defeat in the rematch. However, the same wasn’t true for the bantamweight champion. O’Malley continued, “That one (vs. Dvalishvili) will—I don’t want to say bugs me—because at the end of the day, I could play out my career and never get that one back, I’ll be happy with everything played out. But there’s a world where I’m undeniable and get that one back. But I’m happy for him. At the end of the day, it’s not like I hold anything (against him). Merab’s on a crazy streak right now, he’s the greatest bantamweight of all time.”

But for now, ‘Suga’ wants to take some time off. He has given himself around ten days to relax and lie back. And while he has a name for his next bout, an immediate rematch might not be something that the UFC has in mind. This means that a fight between Garbrandt and O’Malley might be the next big thing in the bantamweight category.

What are your thoughts on the rivalry between Garbrandt and O'Malley? Who do you think would win if the two ever clashed against each other? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.