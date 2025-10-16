Cody Gibson Bar Fight: What We Know About UFC Star’s Altercation in Las Vegas

Cody Gibson‘s return to the Octagon in October at UFC Vancouver has reignited interest in his journey as a fighter who has seen both the insanity of professional fighting and the challenges outside the cage. ‘The Renegade’ is set to face Qileng Aori at Rogers Arena, looking to rebound from his submission loss to Da’Mon Blackshear earlier this year.

For the 38-year-old, this upcoming contest is more than just another clash; it’s another chance to recapture momentum in a division where every bout counts. However, long before his resurgence, Cody Gibson’s name made news for a completely different kind of fight: one that took place inside a Las Vegas bar rather than under the lights of an arena.

All about Cody Gibson’s infamous bar fight

In October 2014, shortly after losing to Manny Gamburyan at UFC 178, Cody Gibson was involved in an unexpected altercation in Downtown Las Vegas. The UFC bantamweight, who was still in the early stages of his career, reportedly got into a heated argument with another man in a bar. What began as words gradually escalated, and Gibson, visibly frustrated, warned the man with the line, “Google me, b—-,” which would soon go viral.

via Imago UFC Fight NIght – Vettori vs Dolidze 2 LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 14: Cody Gibson steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Fight NIght – Vettori vs Dolidze 2 at Palace Station Hotel & Casino on March 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada Palace Station Hotel & Casino LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

The other man, undeterred, punched ‘The Renegade’ square in the face, which was surely a mistake given that he was provoking a professional mixed martial artist. Despite the blow, Cody Gibson did not respond with full force, unlike Conor McGregor, who made headlines back in June for his nightclub brawl. He tackled the man to the ground but refrained from using his professional fighting skills to cause serious harm.

Security intervened moments later, separating the two parties before the situation went out of control. The brief altercation ended with no significant injuries or arrests, but the video instantly went viral, turning Gibson’s “Google me” statement into a meme among fight fans. For a fighter known for his grit and intensity, Gibson’s restraint became the main talking point for several others as well.

Many fans felt that alcohol and his emotions following his UFC defeat could have contributed to the incident, but the fighter maintained control rather than displaying aggression, especially given how easily he could have dominated the confrontation. The incident faded quickly, but it remains a weird footnote in his career. Interestingly, much of that patience and composure might have come from his unlikely day job, one that ‘The Renegade’ recently decided to leave behind for good.

Cody Gibson finally quit his day job

Despite having over thirty professional fights and competing on the biggest stages in MMA, Cody Gibson maintained full-time work as a middle school teacher. For years, he taught history and physical education while managing classrooms during the day and training for UFC fights at night, a schedule only a few professional athletes could pull off.

Ahead of his fight against Da’Mon Blackshear back in March, ‘The Renegade’ told Inside Fighting earlier this year that he was “on the fence” about returning to teach for another term but ultimately decided it was time to move on. “I decided to. I haven’t had to balance work, training, and home life in a while,” he said.

“This was my first one back where I was balancing it all, and this is hopefully the last time I’m gonna do it. In June, I’m gonna resign my position with the school and focus on fighting,” the 38-year-old added. That decision signals a significant turning point. Cody Gibson, who previously split his time between nurturing young minds and competing at the elite level, is now devoted completely to the sport.

He acknowledged that managing the two worlds had become increasingly challenging, particularly given the physical demands of training and the recovery time required between sessions. With teaching behind him, Gibson is looking forward to putting his all inside the Octagon, training longer, resting better, and sharpening his skills with no distractions.

The timing of this transition couldn’t be more crucial. After his loss to Blackshear in March 2025, Gibson realized that if he wanted to make another serious run in the UFC, he needed to fully commit. So now, his upcoming bout against Qileng Aori marks not only a comeback but also a fresh start: a clean break from the past, both as a teacher and as the man formerly known for that Las Vegas bar fight. For Cody Gibson, the lesson now is simple: full focus, no side gigs, and no more fighting outside the cage.