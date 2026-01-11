Colby Covington Avoids Arman Tsarukyan to Call Out UFC GOAT After Winning RAF Debut

Arman Tsarukyan was overlooked once again, but this time the snub did not come from Dana White or the UFC. Instead, it came from a fellow UFC star at RAF 05, inside the packed Amerant Bank Arena in Florida. In the main event, Colby Covington faced Luke Rockhold. Even as the smaller man, Covington controlled the match from the opening exchange, ultimately handing the former UFC champion a decisive loss in his RAF debut. After that, ‘Chaos’ wasted no time and called out the UFC GOAT.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Covington now competes with his back against the wall in his UFC career. The 37-year-old has gone 2–4 in his last six UFC appearances and looks closer to the final chapter of his run. Once firmly in Dana White’s good books, Colby Covington has recently seen his place in the welterweight top 15 come under public scrutiny. That pressure, in turn, made him deliver a must-win moment at RAF 05. Determined to make a statement, he instead picked a different opponent after Chael Sonnen mentioned Arman Tsarukyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colby Covington is aiming at the man above him for his next RAF challenge

“You know who I want next. There is only one person above me right now in takedowns in UFC welterweight history, and that’s Georges St-Pierre. GSP, get out here on Real American Freestyle and let’s make it happen. I will talk to my people, and they are coming to your people. Let’s make it happen. Everyone wants to see you, GSP,” Colby Covington told his mentor and commentator Chael Sonnen.

But will skipping 29-year-old Arman Tsarukyan to target 44-year-old Georges St-Pierre really cement ‘Chaos’s place among the legends? Tsarukyan has dominated both the Octagon and the mat recently.

The Russian-Armenian fought five grappling matches last year and, just 10 days after his most recent bout, claimed the year’s first wrestling win by defeating all-time American NCAA legend Lance Palmer at the same event.

ADVERTISEMENT

MMA legend and two-division champion Georges St-Pierre, known for his consistency and complete skill set, defended his welterweight title nine times. Since retiring from the UFC in 2017 after defeating Michael Bisping, he has stayed active by training and coaching newcomers, taking a central role at Tristar Gym alongside head coach Firas Zahabi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He is unlikely to return to face Colby Covington, although ‘Chaos’ already has another opponent lined up.

Colby Covington wants to settle the score with Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington is aiming beyond the UFC, including WWE and pro wrestling, where he plans to showcase his moves. Even with a few UFC fights left on his contract, he has already turned his focus to wrestling, with Tyron Woodley in his sights. The two fought in 2020, before Woodley was retired by Vicente Luque in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Covington won that night, and now he wants a clear, decisive victory. Meanwhile, although retired, Tyron Woodley has tried boxing three times and lost all three bouts, most recently to Anderson Silva. Now, ‘Chaos’ wants him to step into RAF wrestling. Last month, Covington called him out.

“We all know you need the money, so let me help you one more time. Quit boxing… come on over to Real American Freestyle. After I mop the mat with Luke Rockhold January 10th, you could take your chance at redemption,” said Colby Covington.

Where do you see Colby Covington’s future beyond the UFC? Could his personality make him a fit for WWE, or should he focus on RAF wrestling and coaching? Share your thoughts below.