Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad Get Into Physical Altercation During RAF 11 Post-Match Press Conference

Chaos erupted at Real American Freestyle’s wrestling event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad engaged in a physical altercation after the event. Both won their respective bouts at RAF 11 and attended the post-fight press conference, where all hell broke loose after they exchanged personal trash talk.

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During the post-fight presser, Covington and Muhammad kept interrupting each other with well-aimed barbs. However, a reporter asked ‘Chaos’ whether he’d be open to facing his long-time rival, Kamaru Usman, who had just lost to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC Oklahoma City hours ago, at RAF’s future Madison Square Garden event. As expected, Covington said “yes.” But it sparked a back-and-forth between Covington and Muhammad. The verbal tirade heated up after the former interim welterweight champion criticized the Palestinian-American’s appearance.

“Shut the f–k up, bro,” Colby said. “You’re going to get smacked up so hard, bro. You might be the ugliest m———r bro. Look at that f—— nose, bro. That guy is f—— ugly. No wonder he’s with the gargoyle. Shut the f— up. That’s the real talking, bro.”

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Hearing that, Belal Muhammad launched himself at Colby Covington in rage and threw a kick at him. A security guard immediately tackled Belal. Sensing the opportunity, Covingtin threw a kick at Belal, which prompted more security personnel to rush onto the stage in an attempt to separate them. While the presser turned into pandemonium, no one was seriously hurt and the security managed to separate the two.

This is a developing story…