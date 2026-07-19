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Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad Get Into Physical Altercation During RAF 11 Post-Match Press Conference

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Jul 19, 2026 | 1:52 AM EDT

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Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad Get Into Physical Altercation During RAF 11 Post-Match Press Conference

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Jul 19, 2026 | 1:52 AM EDT

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Chaos erupted at Real American Freestyle’s wrestling event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad engaged in a physical altercation after the event. Both won their respective bouts at RAF 11 and attended the post-fight press conference, where all hell broke loose after they exchanged personal trash talk.

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During the post-fight presser, Covington and Muhammad kept interrupting each other with well-aimed barbs. However, a reporter asked ‘Chaos’ whether he’d be open to facing his long-time rival, Kamaru Usman, who had just lost to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC Oklahoma City hours ago, at RAF’s future Madison Square Garden event. As expected, Covington said “yes.” But it sparked a back-and-forth between Covington and Muhammad. The verbal tirade heated up after the former interim welterweight champion criticized the Palestinian-American’s appearance.

“Shut the f–k up, bro,” Colby said. “You’re going to get smacked up so hard, bro. You might be the ugliest m———r bro. Look at that f—— nose, bro. That guy is f—— ugly. No wonder he’s with the gargoyle. Shut the f— up. That’s the real talking, bro.”

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Hearing that, Belal Muhammad launched himself at Colby Covington in rage and threw a kick at him. A security guard immediately tackled Belal. Sensing the opportunity, Covingtin threw a kick at Belal, which prompted more security personnel to rush onto the stage in an attempt to separate them. While the presser turned into pandemonium, no one was seriously hurt and the security managed to separate the two.

This is a developing story…

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Biplob Chakraborty is a passionate UFC and MMA writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

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