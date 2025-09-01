Colby Covington Eyes Paddy Pimblett, Begs Dana White for UFC White House Card

Since President Donald Trump announced that it would headline America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, excitement has only grown. Jon Jones hinted at a spot, but Dana White shot that down. Conor McGregor has also thrown his name into the mix, posting what look like him training hard and extensively preparing for a possible comeback at what could be the UFC’s biggest card to date.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And now Colby Covington is tossing his hat into the ring. True to form, he is not only lobbying for the stage but also firing shots, with a certain Scouser directly in his sights.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Colby Covington wants to go toe-to-toe with Paddy Pimblett

‘Chaos’ is looking for his much-awaited return to the Octagon. In what was a pleasant surprise for his fans, Covington told Helen Yee Sports that he is already in talks with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell and hopes to return before the end of the year. “Maybe November in the Garden… if not, then December in Vegas,” he stated, stressing that this time he wants a full camp to prepare.

For him, the timing is less important than getting back in the Octagon and proving he’s still a welterweight contender. But who will he fight? Well, the name that keeps coming up for Covington is Paddy Pimblett. According to Covington, the two crossed paths in Miami, where Pimblett made the encounter personal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He was talking s— backstage… He wants to start some s—,” Covington said. That incident, combined with Pimblett’s rising star status, has elevated the English lightweight to the top of his wish list. In classic Covington fashion, the callout included some trash talk. He insulted Pimblett’s “little English accent and bowl cut,” labeling him a gimmick.

via Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Tampa: Covington vs Buckley Dec 14, 2024 Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES Colby Covington red gloves reacts after the fight against Joaquin Buckley blue gloves at Amalie Arena. Tampa Amalie Arena Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20241215_szo_fo8_0607

AD

Still, he insists Pimblett move up a division if he wants to prove himself for real. “Come to 170. Why are you being a weight bully, Paddy? Let’s get it going.” If Pimblett does not make the cut, Covington has Gilbert Burns in mind, a fighter he has long been linked to but has never met in the Octagon.

Covington even doubled down on the idea of facing an international opponent, saying he doesn’t want to fight an American. For him, Pimblett is the perfect match. Whether the UFC entertains the matchup is another story, given that Pimblett is undefeated in the lightweight division and flirting with title contention, while ‘Tarzan’ has not won a fight since 2022. But that did not stop him from pitching another request to UFC CEO Dana White.

‘Chaos’ aims for the White House card

Beyond the immediate callouts, Colby Covington is focused on something no other fighter can claim: fighting at the White House. With the UFC officially slated to host an event on the White House lawn in July 2026 to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, it was only a matter of time before ‘Tarzan’ entered his name.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There’s nothing more I want for my career than to fight at the White House,” he said, reminding fans that after defeating Rafael dos Anjos in 2018, he was the first UFC champion to be invited there. ‘Chaos’ sees himself as the fighter who tied MMA into politics, and now that Donald Trump is at the center of the event, he believes the stage is his by right.

His request to Dana White was straightforward and almost desperate: “Please, Dana, let me fight on that White House card. I know Trump asked you to let me on that card.” For Covington, getting into the Octagon at the White House would be more than just another fight; it would mark the pinnacle of his polarizing career. Whether or not the UFC gives him that chance, he’s already staked his claim.