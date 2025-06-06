Colby Covington Held in Contempt as Kevin Holland Doubtful Over Belal Muhammad Fight

Colby Covington certainly believes that he’s the best welterweight contender in the fight promotion right now. As such, he claims to only want big names and big fights. In his quest, he even went on to confront Paddy Pimblett backstage at UFC 314. However, what really excited him at one point was a fight against Nate and Nick Diaz but that’s more in the realm of a fight that is a money-maker—not necessarily “fighting the best.” It’s worth noting that his last two fights, against Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley, ended up in defeats. And the one against Buckley got him a boatload of criticism.

Yet, during his appearance on Submission Radio back in March 2025, he asserted, “Yeah, probably one of the Diaz brothers. They’re big names. They’re legends of the game, so they draw attention. They sell pay-per-views and get people excited for fights. That’s what I want. I want to fight legends. I’ve been world champion. I fought the best in the world for the last decade. I just did a favor for the UFC showing up on no notice, so I want big fights… Not nobodies, otherwise there’s just no point.” And that’s when Kevin Holland swooped in.

When he stumbled upon a post on X with ‘Chaos’s comments about fighting the Diaz brothers, ‘Trailblazer’ couldn’t step back from making a callout. He wrote, “No [cap]. I’m probably the best he will get, plus I can’t wrestle [Colby Covington].”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But ‘Chaos’ wasn’t the only one that Holland wanted to go up against. During the media day for UFC 316, Holland brushed up against Belal Muhammad in the wrong way which resulted in an online spat. These online scuffles actually made the fighting community wonder if Holland wants to fight an ex-champion after the Vicente Luque fight. And that’s what a reporter at the pre-fight press conference for UFC 316 asked Holland.

But ‘Trailblazer’ wasn’t going to cherry-pick his opponents. That’s not exactly his style, right? Taking the stance against Muhammad, he said, “Whoever they give me next, that’s who I’m going to take. I ain’t got no names listed out. If it’s Belal, it’s Belal. But I doubt it’s Belal. He’s won a lot of fights recently. He’s only coming off one loss.” However, the same can’t be said for Covington. Holland continued, “I put on Twitter, or Facebook, or Instagram, one of those things, I’m looking for the worst 170 guy that there is. So, I’m looking more like Colby Covington after this one.”

via Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – London Media Day Mar 20, 2025 London, United Kingdom UFC welterweight Kevin Holland during media day for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. London O2 Arena ENTER STATE United Kingdom, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 20250320_jcd_hb6_0006

While ‘Trailblazer’ has been calling out Covington for years, even admitting that ‘Chaos’ could have taken him down back in 2023, his online beef against ‘Remember The Name’ has been gaining some traction lately. But what was it all about? Let’s take a look at the recent trouble between Holland and Muhammad.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Holland and Belal Muhammad’s recent social media battle

The fire of rivalry was lit already when Holland claimed that it was “pretty cool to see Belal lose the belt.” He even believes that Dricus Du Plessis is a much better UFC champion than the former welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad. Jack Della Maddalena left almost no stone unturned in besting ‘Remember The Name’ at UFC 315. Safe to say, ‘Trailblazer’ was never really impressed with Muhammad. Yet, if there’s a chance, he won’t refuse a fight with him. However, the one he truly wants to fight is, in his own words, the ‘worst guy’ in the welterweight division.

During the media day for UFC 316, Holland claimed that Muhammad’s best work was actually against Sean Brady. It was indeed the only bout in his last 10 contests that the Arab-American ex-champ won via a finish. But was Muhammad’s performance strong enough to excite Holland? The 32-year-old welterweight said, “Belal’s best win to me was Sean Brady. I was shocked that he ever beat Brady, but I’ve never thought the world of Belal. He’s a hard worker. He puts in the work. But camps boil down to who’s going to put in the most work, and as long as you outwork Belal during the camp, you can damn sure outwork him in the fight. That’s all he really has is work ethic.”

And that’s how the battle began. When Muhammad stumbled upon Holland’s words on X, he replied, “It’s always the ones that’ll never touch gold that have the most to say doesn’t. This bum lose[s] every other fight he’s in.” Soon after that, Holland took to Instagram and responded to Muhammad’s response. He indeed touched a nerve when he bashed Muhammad’s failed title defense. He said, “If u fight every month and lose every month are you the most active fighter or the most active loser.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For now, Holland will have to rise victorious against Luque at UFC 316 to be able to get a probable fight against Covington or Muhammad. On the other hand, Muhammad is reportedly planning to move to the middleweight division and let Islam Makhachev compete for the welterweight championship title. However, Holland already has some experience as a middleweight, which means a fight between him and Muhammad isn’t entirely out of the picture.

What are your thoughts on the matchup between Holland and Covington? Do you think ‘Trailblazer’ should fight Muhammad instead, after beating Luque? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.