Colby Covington Pays Touching Tribute to Hulk Hogan After Defeating Dillon Danis at RAF7

Colby Covington added another win to his name at RAF07, but what he said afterward was what stood out more than the result itself. After defeating Dillon Danis in their highly anticipated wrestling match, ‘Chaos’ used his post-fight moment to celebrate someone far bigger than the contest inside the ring.

Speaking to Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington dedicated the victory to Hulk Hogan, describing him as a hero and legend not just in America but especially in Tampa Bay.

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“First off, Chael, I want to dedicate this victory to a hero of mine, a legend in America, and a legend in Tampa Bay, Hulk Hogan,” Covington said. “We’re all here for the Hulk vision.

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“I know he’s up above right now, following down. Thank you, Hulk Hogan, and God bless the Hogan family.”

The moment carried extra weight given Covington’s long-standing admiration for Hogan. The WWE superstar, real name Terry Bollea, passed in 2025, leaving a legacy that extended far beyond professional wrestling.

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For Colby Covington, the connection was more than just symbolic, as Hulk Hogan had previously walked him out to the Octagon at UFC Tampa back in 2024, making their bond a visible one to fans. And it was this very moment that ‘Chaos’ highlighted again after the WWE Hall of Famer passed away at age 71.

‘Chaos’ posted a photo of him walking out with Hogan at UFC Tampa on his Instagram.

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“Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of Real Americans Hulkster,” he wrote in the caption. “Hulkamania will live forever.”

The walkout was surely one of the best UFC walk-outs of 2024, as ‘Chaos’ had his coach, Chael Sonnen, and Hulk Hogan by his side, carrying the American flag. In fact, Covington revealed earlier this year that ‘Hulkster’ was even praying for him behind the stage.

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“Yeah, man, that meant everything, man,” Covington told the media following his win at RAF 5. “It was one of the greatest moments of my UFC career. Just having Hulk Hogan backstage, you know, praying for me before the fight. Just giving me so many positive words of encouragement.

“You know, that’s a day that will live in my head for the rest of my life. So, super grateful to Hulk Hogan.”

He even shared behind-the-scenes footage of the encounter on his YouTube channel.

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“Honestly, for me, I’d rather walk behind you out of respect,” Hogan told Covington in the video. That’s my deal, bro. This is your night, your kingdom. I’m here to support,” Hulk Hogan said.

However, ‘Choas’ admitted that despite it being his fight, for him, it was the Hulk Hogan show.

“This is your kingdom,” Covington replied. “This is your city; I’m happy you came. It’d be an honor if you can walk side-by-side; I want you by my side going into war.”

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So, it wasn’t surprising that after this massive win over Dillon Danis, and with Chael Sonnen being the one to hold the mic in the post-fight interview, Colby Covington chose the moment to honor the memory and legacy of one of the biggest pop culture icons ever to grace planet earth. As for his matchup against Danis, it was quite unexpected, to say the least. Despite the pre-event press conference getting too personal between the two, the fight actually ended with the two giving each other some respect.

Dillon Danis gives a tough contest to Colby Covington at RAF07

Before the emotional moment that followed the result, the fight itself ended up telling a very different story than many imagined. Colby Covington vs Dillon Danis had all the makings of a chaotic matchup, but once they got on the mats, it turned out to be a surprisingly competitive bout rather than the meltdown many had predicted.

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Despite the clear experience gap, Dillon Danis showed up to compete. In fact, he even managed to score early and tied Colby Covington at 4-4 at the end of the first period, immediately shifting the tone of the match.

USA Today via Reuters FloSports: FloGrappling Submission Underground 4, May 14, 2017 Portland, OR, USA Jake Shields defeats Dillon Danis in Submission Underground 4 at Roseland Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Al Sermeno-USA TODAY Sports, 14.05.2017 18:50:48, 10059419, FloSports, Jake Shields PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlxSermenox 10059419

Given the narrative leading up to RAF07, where many fans saw this as a simple mismatch, Danis’ performance forced a shift in perception as he kept things technical and avoided any unnecessary antics. ‘Chaos’ still did enough to secure the 14-4 win, but the more important takeaway was the respect that followed.

Instead of the expected post-fight theatrics, both men embraced and exchanged words, bringing an end to a feud that had momentarily crossed the line during fight week. It was a surprising outcome for two fighters known for controversy, and it left the door open for what comes next, especially since Colby Covington has already called out Chris Weidman for his next RAF Wrestling outing.