Colby Covington Predicts One Thing as Patriotic ‘Triple H’ Makes History at White House

Triple H was seen at the White House alongside the President of the United States, Donald Trump. At first, the interaction between the POTUS and the WWE legend seemed a little foggy. But it turned out that Triple H was part of an executive order to expand the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, which included other sports stars as well! And it soon got a reaction from combat sports fans.

The event saw a star-studded presence from the world of American sports. New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker were all in attendance. With the U.S. gearing up to host major events like the 2025 Ryder Cup, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the 2028 Summer Olympics, President Trump appeared focused on putting sports front and center in national policy.

Triple H’s inclusion in the Council on Sports sparked plenty of reactions, but the first came from the president himself. Donald Trump said, “He’s a man who you’re not going to mess around with. It’s a great honor to have.” That line perfectly fed into the WWE Chief Content Officer’s intimidating aura. And it was followed by a massive, show-stopping entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The White House uploaded a video of the wrestling legend exiting the Oval Office in classic Triple H style—splashing water from his mouth in dramatic fashion. The post was captioned, “ARE YOU READY… TO MAKE AMERICA FIT AGAIN WHITE HOUSE X TRIPLE H 🔥.” Now that was definitely a creative way to announce a key figure in policy decisions.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, it didn’t take long for the video to start making the rounds. From MMA stars like Colby Covington to fans across the board, everyone had something to say about the epic entrance. And of course, it came with a mix of banter and a few harsh comments too. So, let’s take a look at how netizens reacted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react to Triple H’s historic White House entrance

Well, it has to be said that Triple H getting inducted marks a historic day for combat sports. And just like many fans, Colby Covington also reacted with a patriotic heart by writing, “US 💪📈.” By that, ‘Chaos’ probably means the U.S. stock is only going up from here, and it’s going to be strong as well. Then comes another reaction from TKO Group, the parent company of WWE and UFC, which simply responded with a “🔥” emoji.

Meanwhile, one fan was more than a bit surprised to see the WWE star doing his bottle trick at the White House, of all places. “The year is 2025: The White House is cutting promos with Triple H. Didn’t have that on my bingo card.” And honestly, no one saw Triple H making such a grand entrance into the White House, but not everyone was a fan. Another user followed up with, “This is one of the corniest things I’ve ever seen. Embarrassing.” Clearly, not everyone was impressed with Triple H’s dramatic entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But not all reactions were negative. One user commented, “Might be my favorite promo video I’ve ever seen.” The promo definitely caught some eyes, which is why it’s drawing such polarizing viewpoints. Another fan wrote, “Make America Fit Again,” clearly showing support for both the President and the event itself.

That said, what do you think about Triple H’s inclusion in the White House? Did you get the OG vibes from his entrance? Drop your thoughts in the comments!