Colby Covington Says He’ll Make More Money in RAF Than UFC After Arman Tsarukyan Win

Colby Covington believes walking away from the UFC didn’t just give him more freedom—it’ll also make him more money. Following his 5-3 victory against Arman Tsarukyan to become the new RAF Crossover World Champion in Milwaukee, the former interim UFC champion made the very bold claim that he will make more competing in Real American Freestyle over the course of a year than he ever would inside the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

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The victory also ended Tsarukyan’s unbeaten streak in all combat sports, handing the Armenian his first loss since falling to Mateusz Gamrot in the UFC more than four years ago. Now, speaking on Submission Radio after his title win, ‘Chaos’ opened up about his financial future when asked whether his RAF pay was comparable to what he made during his stint in the UFC.

“Yeah. Yeah, definitely,” he said. “You know, I’m doing well, man. I’m doing very well.

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“I think, honestly, I’ll make more in RAF in one year than I would make in the UFC in a year.”

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Colby Covington explained that the math simply works in his favor. Instead of waiting months between UFC fights, he plans to wrestle multiple times in the RAF, allowing his earnings to pile up over the course of a year.

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“Because in the UFC, you’re fighting once or twice a year,” he added in the interview. “In RAF, I’m going to wrestle 10 matches in the year, or eight to 10 matches. So, those eight to 10 matches add up to more than one or two fights in the UFC.

“So, everybody knows how well paid I am there. So, shout out to, you know, Real American Freestyle, taking care of its athletes.”

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Even though he didn’t reveal his exact pay, the former title challenger’s reported UFC career earnings are around $4.4 million, including guaranteed purses of around $500,000 for championship bouts.

Meanwhile, the RAF has also shown a willingness to pay elite talent, with Olympic wrestling legend Abdulrashid Sadulaev reportedly earning up to $200,000 per match through show and win money.

The 37-year-old also praised RAF’s FOX Nation streaming partnership and outside investment support for allowing the promotion to pay its athletes competitively. Beyond the financial aspect, Colby Covington feels freestyle wrestling can reach an audience that MMA frequently does not.

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“Man, it’s so cool to see all the kids that show up to these events,” he continued. “UFC is a little different. You can’t have six-year-old, five-year-old kids showing up to UFC because it’s not the right time for them. They don’t need to be seeing people get knocked out, the blood, the gore, and all that. It’s more for adults.

“But wrestling, it can attract the young fans. It can attract the middle American households, the blue-collar people that just want to come watch a good show with their family. It’s a family-friendly show. It’s entertaining. It’s exciting. And I’m just super grateful to be a part of it.”

Colby Covington’s title victory only strengthened his confidence in the wrestling promotion’s future. After getting a 3-0 lead against ‘Ahalkalakets’ in the first period, the former UFC interim champion survived a late comeback before increasing his lead to 5-2 and defending multiple takedown attempts from Arman Tsarukyan in the final moments to win the inaugural RAF Crossover world title.

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It is also worth noting that the 38-year-old’s confidence in the RAF extends far beyond what he earns every time he steps onto the mat.

Colby Covington has invested in the RAF beyond just competing

On May 18, 2026, ‘Chaos’ officially retired from the Dana White-led promotion, putting an end to months of speculation over his fighting future. According to Colby Covington, leaving the promotion eliminated the “proverbial red tape” that had kept him from pursuing freestyle wrestling fights against active UFC fighters while still under contract.

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Before making that decision, Covington had also repeatedly voiced frustration over being “iced out” by UFC brass. The 28-year-old hadn’t fought in the Octagon since a third-round TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley back in December 2024, so it was no surprise that he ultimately opted to walk away after missing out on several opportunities, including the mega-spectacle that was UFC Freedom 250.

And then came the move to the RAF, which proved to be more than just another high-profile athlete embracing a new promotion. Around his RAF debut in January 2026, Colby Covington was confirmed as both an active investor and stakeholder in the business.

Following RAF 07, ‘Chaos’ admitted that he had personally invested in the promotion because he saw its long-term potential. Just over a month later, he strengthened his partnership by becoming a long-term partner and investor in RAF’s sister firm, Real American Beer.

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Taken together, the former UFC interim champion’s financial interests now extend far beyond his match purse. Between competing up to 10 times a year, holding equity in RAF, investing in Real American Beer, and pointing to the promotion’s FOX Nation deal and growing investment backing, the newly crowned crossover champion is convinced his future outside the UFC will ultimately prove more lucrative than the one he left behind.