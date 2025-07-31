Colby Covington’s Low Blow at Kamaru Usman’s Father’s Prison Story Sparks UFC Legend’s Surprising Gratitude

“The only thing your [sic] broke was your daddy out of prison. Where’s that jailbird at? We need the scam artist here, just like his son.” That was just one of many deeply personal jabs Colby Covington hurled at former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman during the fiery UFC 268 press conferences held ahead of their blockbuster showdown at Madison Square Garden.

In the lead-up to the bout, ‘Chaos’ did everything he could to break ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ mentally. One of his most controversial tactics involved bringing up Kamaru Usman’s father, who had served over a decade in prison. It was ugly, but undeniably effective in stirring interest. The fight pulled in over $9 million in gate revenue and surpassed 700,000 pay-per-view buys, driven largely by the bitter, no-holds-barred rivalry between the two.

Kamaru Usman reflects on Colby Covington’s personal jabs during UFC 268 buildup

In trying to mimic the meteoric rise of Conor McGregor, Colby Covington embraced the villain role to the extreme, often crossing lines that others wouldn’t. From jabs about dead relatives to attacks on fighters’ families, no one was off limits—not even Ian Machado Garry and his wife Layla. Yet, despite being the target of such personal attacks, Kamaru Usman has found peace.

Appearing on the Pound for Pound podcast alongside Henry Cejudo and special guest Dominick Reyes, Kamaru Usman reflected on how the trash talk affected him, and how it ultimately helped him grow. He said: “They (opponents) can say whatever they want. I mean, as a man, I’m gonna say something back. My rebuttal was just me being open and honest about what I was going to do. Like Covington—you know, he said what he said…By that time, when you get in there and you get in the fight and you deliver and you do what you do, it’s like—you feel good about it.”

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ said that Colby Covington’s provocative style did more than simply make people angry; it sold the bout. That’s a very important thing to think about in a sport where hype often leads to chances. Kamaru Usman said that the UFC isn’t just about fighting; it’s also about having fun. Fans love to detest “Chaos” now, but he wasn’t always the loud, trash-talking guy he is now.

The turning point came in 2018, when, despite holding a 12–1 record and riding a four-fight win streak, he was allegedly told by UFC matchmaker that the promotion didn’t plan to re-sign him. That warning lit a fire. From then on, Colby Covington reinvented himself by crafting a villainous, over-the-top persona clearly influenced by pro wrestling’s heel characters. The American embraced the theatrics and turned himself into a headline machine.

Although his trash talk offended many, ‘Chaos’ claimed he never intended to genuinely hurt anyone; it was simply part of the act to survive in the business.

Colby Covington drops his heel persona for a moment after UFC 268 inside the Octagon

“It’s the algorithm of what sells that the UFC is going with. It’s a business. And if you’re going to make money for the company,” said Team Khabib’s coach Javier Mendez. Intentional or not, Mendez exposed the uncomfortable truth about the fight game: the UFC, like many promotions, isn’t driven purely by athletic merit. It’s a spectacle—an entertainment machine built around hype, marketability, and money.

It’s not just about being the best fighter; it’s about who can sell the fight. Colby Covington understood this better than most. Despite the intense trash talk and personal attacks leading up to UFC 268, what unfolded afterward suggested it may have all been part of the show. While the Clovis native insisted there was “no respect” between him and Kamaru Usman during the fight, a post-fight moment caught on camera painted a strange picture.

In the viral clip, which surfaced just after the decision, Colby Covington stepped forward and said, “You know I’m just trying to sell it for you.” “What?” Kamaru Usman replied. “You know I’m just trying to sell it for you,” ‘Chaos’ repeated. “I know. I know,” said Usman. “It’s all love,” Covington continued. As their exchange unfolded, Covington added, “I’ve always had love for you. I’m just trying to make you money,” before referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in and separated them.

For the unversed, Muhammed Usman, Kamaru Usman’s father, served 10 years of a 15-year sentence for health-care fraud and money laundering. He was released in early 2020 and has since made up with his son. Usman has said that his father is innocent and that the fraud scheme was run by bad staff when he was the owner.

What do you think of Colby Covington’s behavior? He has a 4-2 record in his previous six fights, and there are speculations that he might head to WWE. Is his time in the Octagon coming to an end, or does he still have one major fight left in him? Please leave your comments below.