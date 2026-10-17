“Comically Insecure”: Fans Question Joe Rogan’s Sense of Humor After Guest Rage-Baits Him Over Racing

It’s expected that Joe Rogan, who has established himself as a comedian alongside his work as a podcaster and UFC commentator, would know how to respond when someone cracks a joke. Contrary to that assumption, the 59-year-old remained visibly clueless when a podcast guest rage-baited him with a racing joke, prompting fans to criticize Rogan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

American digital content creator Cody Tucker recently joined the Joe Rogan Experience #2566. There, he claimed to have enough mobility to escape any troublesome situation, leaving Rogan surprised enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What do you mean? Run?” Rogan asked.

Tucker’s “yes” in response to Rogan’s question prompted the podcaster to call his guest “delusional,” backing his point with a rather interesting analogy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah. I think you are delusional,” Rogan added. “I don’t think you’d be able to run. If there was like you and me and an animal is chasing us… It’s going to get you.”

Tucker asked back what sort of animal would draw such a reaction from Rogan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t depend on the Animal,” Rogan added. “It could be a f–ing chicken chasing us. I’m gonna get ahead of you by a large margin, and there’s no way you can catch me. It’s not physically possible.

Tucker had an even more amusing response, claiming that he would come “first” and Rogan would finish “second” if a chicken ever chased them, a perspective that the New Jersey native found hilarious.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a hilarious perspective. That’s actually hilarious,” Rogan added.

Though Rogan said he found Tucker’s explanation hilarious, his expression suggested otherwise. It was clear he took the challenge seriously, as their follow-up exchange proved when Tucker said the outcome would depend on the animal chasing them during the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MMA: UFC 274-Cortez vs Gatto, May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center.

“It doesn’t depend on the Animal,” Rogan said. “It could be a f–ing chicken chasing us. I’m gonna get ahead of you by a large margin, and there’s no way you can catch me. It’s not physically possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker stretched the conversation further by asking, “What’s the distance?” clearly playing along with the joke. However, Rogan didn’t seem to catch the rage bait and responded in a stern voice.

“It doesn’t matter. It could be 100 yards. It could be 100 miles,” Rogan added further.

Joe Rogan’s guest was clearly enjoying seeing the podcaster get all serious and dragged the conversation further by adding that his 40-yard run was quite impressive. Rogan, however, dismissed the praise, saying it was a “long time ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Tucker admitted that he probably wouldn’t run faster than Rogan, who is much leaner than him. However, the 59-year-old found it surprising that an influencer like Tucker, who makes videos around history and facts, would think that way.

“But it’s the weird idea on your head that,” Rogan said. “A guy who is so smart and who is so interested in facts and history has this one delusional idea that you can run.”

Though Tucker didn’t claim to deliberately provoke Rogan, fans on social media were totally convinced that the podcaster didn’t realize his guest was trying to rage-bait him, and they didn’t mince their words in expressing their opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans call out Joe Rogan for having a poor sense of humor after missing Cody Tucker’s joke

One fan chimed in and wrote, “Joe literally has no sense of humor, and it’s hilarious because he thinks he’s a comedian.” Another one wrote, “Joe is comically insecure.”

A different fan added to the backlash, “It’s always hilarious how serious Joe gets when someone talks about beating him in a physical competition; he can never see the joke and laugh about it.”

Rogan definitely couldn’t catch Tucker’s joke. But some credit goes to the content creator for maintaining his character throughout the conversation and not letting Rogan realize that he was playing with him. Still, it’s not the first time fans have grilled the podcaster-commentator for not getting a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2017, comedian Brian Regan jokingly claimed on his podcast that C-SPAN hosted debates between humans and bulls. The comedian baffled Rogan by claiming that humans won the debate only because the bulls couldn’t talk.

Most would find Regan’s analogy hilarious, but Joe Rogan was completely confused and even asked Regan to elaborate. Back then, fans took to Reddit and other social media platforms to criticize Rogan for not getting the joke, and he faced similar ridicule after his exchange with Cody Tucker.

Commenting on the pushback, another fan wrote, “Amazing that a comedian is incapable of telling when someone is making a joke or not. Impressive. One of 250 in the world!!!” Another fan figured out that Tucker was rage-baiting him, asking, “Is he ragebaiting 😂😂😂😂.” Another user loved seeing Rogan getting trolled, writing, “Hilarious to see rogie getting trolled 🤣.”

Clearly, some fans directed their criticism at Rogan, while others genuinely enjoyed watching the commentator-comedian get trolled for an extended period. Moments like these are what make the podcast stand out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Rogan signed a $250 million deal with Spotify, and these rather awkward exchanges would further draw attention to the podcast.

That said, it would be interesting to see whether Joe Rogan addresses the backlash for being successfully rage-baited by his guest.