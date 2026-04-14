Company Backed by Conor McGregor Eyes US Military Contacts After UFC-FBI Partnership

UFC’s partnership with the FBI under Kash Patel, who is a part of POTUS Donald Trump’s administration, drew significant attention. The goal remains clear – to provide combat sports training to the federal agents. While the leading MMA promotion continues to do its work, a company backed by UFC’s superstar Conor McGregor has envisioned making a similar proposal to the US government.

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Founded in 2013, Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA.Inc) is the company where Conor McGregor has been an investor and advisory board member since May 2024. Notably, McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, was one of the co-founders of the firm that provides structured training programs, among others.

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While the company is based in Australia, it seemingly wants to secure US government funding through a proposal. While different nations’ factors might confuse one, it has been a common practice. For instance, BAE Systems, a UK-based company, was awarded $68 million in contracts by the U.S. Army to produce military vehicles.

As per a report from the Irish Examiner, MMA.Inc has envisioned making money by training the US military and first responders (like police forces). Sounds confusing? But it’s the mixed martial techniques that would come as part of the training program. As such, it would include grappling and restraint methods, among other things.

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Notably, the company founded by Kavanagh has reportedly raised about $3 million from investors, including a fund linked to the Trump family, in its previous rounds. Speaking of which, apart from ‘The Notorious’, POTUS Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also stands as one of the investors.

Not just that, his capacity also includes advising the company. Quite an interesting tale, considering it’s the president who holds the power over the military in the United States. Notably, some U.S. lawmakers, Democrats in particular, have questioned whether companies linked to Trump’s family have gotten any special treatment or unfair access to government money.

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As such, this isn’t the first time the President’s family has been linked to seeking government deals. Just last year, a firm backed by Trump Jr. secured a U.S. Army contract to supply drone components. So, while Democrats, who are the rivals of Trump’s Republican Party, have raised voices against such deals, the latest proposal from the Conor McGregor-backed firm may also come under scrutiny.

Hence, it will be interesting to see the developments regarding the proposal. But all in all, MMA.Inc has an offer to further strengthen the US military. Although the program plan has not been finalized yet, it solely focuses on sharing MMA techniques. As such, it would teach safe ways to control or restrain people.

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Surely, quite an interesting proposal. But the UFC has already become part of a similar program in collaboration with the US government. And a standout fighter, who has been part of it, has noted the benefits of such initiatives.

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Jorge Masvidal highlights the importance of combat sports training after the UFC-FBI partnership

After months of teasing, UFC and the FBI finally came to an agreement on March 11. Spearheaded by Kash Patel and Dana White, the arrangement was a part of a broader initiative to revamp the bureau’s physical preparation and defensive tactics.

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The first seminar took place at the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico on March 14 and 15, where several UFC fighters became a part of, including Jorge Masvidal. And as per the former UFC BMF champion, the seminar would be quite beneficial for the federal agents.

“They want me to teach people how to subdue perpetrators, and all things like that,” said Masvidal on his podcast. “And share with them my mastery experience of the sport of combat.

Not to be cliche or corny, but I think I can save a lot of lives, you know? Because if they could de-escalate a situation and learn how to subdue somebody properly, maybe it doesn’t have to get to that point to get their firearm, and take somebody out and smoke somebody.”

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So, with the proposal of Conor McGregor-backed MMA.Inc to US military, something similar can be expected. However, as of now, further details about the offer are yet to be revealed.

On that note, do you feel such initiatives from the MMA core organizations towards the government defence forces turn out to be a trend for many nations? Let us know in the comments below!