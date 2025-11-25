Condolences Pour In for 31 YO MMA Fighter Who Passed Away After Muay Thai Clash in Chicago

November 21 was meant to be a milestone for 31-year-old rising MMA fighter Isaac Johnson. Excited and emotional, Johnson stepped into the ring in his hometown for his first-ever martial arts contest- a Muay Thai bout. But the night quickly turned tragic when he collapsed during the fight and never regained consciousness.

Johnson, a fighter from Chicago, competed in a heavyweight Muay Thai match as part of the ‘Matafor Fighter Challenge’ at Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois. What was supposed to be another chapter in his career ended up becoming his final fight, sending shockwaves through the city and the combat sports community. Near the end of the bout, Isaac Johnson collapsed, and medical staff immediately rushed him to Loyola University Medical Center. Later that night, authorities declared him dead. Officials have now launched a full investigation to determine the cause of his death.

‘Lord Haiti’s passing once again highlights the inherent risks of combat sports in a year that has so far been a tough one for the combat sports world. 2025 has been marked by the deaths of fighters such as Joey Archer and Mike McCallum. Now, Isaac Johnson’s name joins that list. TMZ Sports reported, “MMA Fighter Isaac Johnson has died after reportedly being injured during a match near Chicago Friday night.”

Officials have not yet released the autopsy report, so the exact cause of Isaac Johnson’s death remains unknown. “I don’t have the words to express how I feel right now, all I can say is my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates,. We will know more as the medical report is released,” promoter Joe Goytia said in a statement on Facebook. Goytia also told The Athletic that this was Johnson’s first-ever martial arts outing, and the second one for his opponent. He described the fight a ‘slugfest’ and said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Local news Outlet Block Club Chicago offered further insight into his personal life. Johnson, a West Side resident, was actively involved in the local cultural scene. He led the entertainment committee of the 1865 Fest, a yearly Juneteenth celebration event in Garfield Park, organized by the Westside Cultural Alliance, founded by his family.

Fellow organizer LaCreshia Birts fondly rememberd him in a Facebook post, writing, “Issac was such a supportive and helpful son and very active father. As a Black man from the Westside of Chicago, he took the culture seriously, and he valued his heritage and people. He was a model of what a young man should be.”

It is still unclear whether the Chicago native sustained an injury during the bout or if underlying medical issues contributed. For now, combat sports fans have come together to offer prayers for the late MMA star.

Fans left heartbroken after the death of rising MMA star

Friends described Isaac Johnson as ambitious and hardworking, steadily building his name in regional circuits. While his Tapology profile offered little information, fans poured out their grief after his latest bout. One fan wrote, “31 is too young.” Indeed, ‘Lord Haiti’ fell victim to the harsh realities of the sport.

A fan reflected, “See, that sport is too brutal for me.” The Chicago-based fighter competed in an event billed as “the ultimate MMA and Thai event,” where local fighters gathered to prove themselves in high-intensity bouts. Another fan commented, “Isaac, you will be missed.” Even days after the tragedy, the promotion and authorities have not released any updates.

In fact, a fan voiced concern, saying, “The news is saying he suffered a critical injury to make people think it wasn’t heart related. Be truthful and tell what happened.” Meanwhile, another fan stressed the importance of safety protocols, saying, “This is why pre-fight medicals are important. Brain scans, physicals, blood work, etc.” Combat sports carry high risks, and with limited fighter insurance in the USA, athletes often face serious financial and health consequences.

Consequently, fighter insurance has sparked global discussion, echoing past disputes such as Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC over disagreements with CEO Dana White. In Isaac Johnson’s case, fans mourn, saying, “R.I.P.” Many emphasized that 31 was “way too young.”

This year has already brought tragic losses in combat sports. For instance, in August, two Japanese fighters, Shigetoshi Kotari and Yamato Hata, died on the same card, shocking the boxing world. Then, in October, 17-year-old female boxer Kiara Rubalcaba died during sparring against a more experienced opponent. While the boxing world largely moved on, Isaac Johnson’s death shook the combat sports community. One fan summed it up, saying, “Sometimes they die. It’s sad but the world we live in was never perfect.”

We offer our deepest condolences to Isaac Johnson’s friends and family during this difficult time.