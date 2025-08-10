Confusion Ensues at BKFC Edmonton as “Strangest Stoppage” Causes Chaos on Social Media

Conor McGregor‘s partly owned promotion, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, returned with another banger of an event with BKFC Edmonton. Headlined by Drew Stuve and Will Santiago, the Fight Night event delivered on all fronts. However, a little controversy erupted due to confusion as fans took to social media to express their thoughts about the situation.

Hasan Al-Ghanim has been on a tear ever since he made his BKFC debut. The lightweight fighter took on Zach Pannell, who has lost more fights than he’s won in the promotion. As soon as the bell rang, the duo squared off against each other as Al-Ghanim caught his opponent with a one-two that dropped Pannell onto the mat. The fight ended in just around 20 seconds, but people weren’t sure as to what led to the stoppage.

Many people, including the officials in the BKFC, believed that Zach Pannell might have tripped his ankle, which caused the stoppage. But on the other hand, some believe it was a knockout. Either way, the fight ended with the Canadian fighter stamping his mark in his home country and remaining undefeated while recording his fourth successive win in Conor McGregor’s promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKFC (@bareknucklefc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Meanwhile, the fans chimed in the comments section with a lot of different reactions to the fight between Hasan Al-Ghanim and Zach Pannell at BKFC Edmonton. As some fans weighed in on the stoppage decision, others believe that the matchmaking wasn’t very good. Here’s what they had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react to confusing stoppage at BKFC Edmonton

When it comes to the UFC, we’ve seen many referees stop the fighter either a bit too early or a bit too late. There have been numerous instances where fans were fed up with certain stoppages. However, a fan claims that the BKFC fight between Hasan Al-Ghanim and Zach Pannell trumps all of those UFC stoppages, as he found it hard to comprehend what went down. “Strangest stoppage ever lol i never seen that before,” that fan commented on Instagram. Meanwhile, other fans seemed to side with the referee, commenting, “Good call ref.”

The focus then shifted from the referee to the fighter who lost, Zach Pannell. It appears that some people think that the fighter may have outed himself in that fight, with a fan saying, “It’s called taking a dive!!” Similarly, another fan claims that Pannell may have understood that he’s no match for Hasan Al-Ghanim after eating the first punch. “Sometimes when a guy gets cracked clean, he starts having second thoughts haha.” But that wasn’t it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A lot of fans, who were confused by the way the fight ended at BKFC Edmonton, claimed what they’ve been saying about YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and his fights. “This fight was fixed,” one of those fans added. On the other hand, the fans have also called out the matchmakers because this fight did not look close. One of them commented, “I call miss match.” Nevertheless, they appeared to have no issues with the referee as they gave him the pass, claiming that Zach Pannell never looked like he could continue fighting. “He was rocked tbh I know he fell back funny but he could not continue even if he didn’t fall on his leg like that.”

Well, opinions differ from person to person, and so, let us know your thoughts in the ending to the BKFC fight in the comments section down below.