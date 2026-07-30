Congratulations Pour In as Miesha Tate and Fiancé Announce Pregnancy

Miesha Tate has conquered the Octagon and is now enjoying another personal success.

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The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion revealed on Instagram that she and her fiancé, fellow MMA fighter Johnny Nuñez, are expecting their third child. The 39-year-old broke the news with a heartfelt video that featured the couple sharing clips and photographs of the recent sonogram.

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“Johnny and I are so thankful to have this opportunity,” she wrote in the caption. “Being a mom is the best thing I’ve ever done, and after experiencing a pregnancy loss earlier this year, I have a newfound gratitude for this opportunity. I am beyond blessed to do this again with the person I love most.”

‘Cupcake’ further revealed that she plans to document her pregnancy while still continuing to train.

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“I’m excited to bring you along for this one,” she added. “I’ll be training throughout, documenting what that looks like, and sharing this journey the same way I share everything else. Round 3, here we go!!! 👶🤍”

As expected, the post quickly drew congratulations from across the MMA world and beyond.

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UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern commented, “❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🎊🎉 Congrats, guys!! God bless!”

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Veteran UFC commentator Jon Anik reacted with “❤️❤️,” while broadcaster Megan Olivi added, “Wooooo! ❤️ The best news!!”

Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson commented, “Congratulations to the newest addition to your family. ❤️🙏🏽”

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Former WWE broadcaster and current AEW presenter Renee Paquette also chimed in with, “Omg!!! Yay!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” while UFC fighter Juliana Miller added, “Congratulations 😍.”

Veteran MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter also joined in, writing, “Congrats!!”

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Miesha Tate and Johnny Nuñez got engaged in 2021 and have two children together: daughter Amaia, born in 2018, and son Daxton, born in 2020, the reason why ‘Cupcake’ called it round 3 in her caption. It is worth noting that the pregnancy announcement also comes at a time when Tate has been openly questioning whether she’ll fight again.

Miesha Tate has been considering retirement from MMA

One of the pioneers of women’s MMA, Tate made her UFC debut in 2013 and went on to challenge Ronda Rousey for the title at UFC 168, which was their second MMA fight after the 2012 Strikeforce battle that also saw Tate tap out to Rousey’s legendary armbar.

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Despite suffering defeat, she did manage to capture the women’s bantamweight title three years later by submitting Holly Holm at UFC 196 before dropping it to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200.

Although Miesha Tate retired after two consecutive losses in 2016, she returned to the Octagon five years later against Marion Reneau and has gone 2-3 since her return.

The 39-year-old admitted that after losing to Yana Santos in her most recent fight, she may only have one fight remaining in her career.

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“I’m not officially done,” she said on the Jaxxon Podcast. “I still have a fight on my contract. One fight. I wouldn’t fight more than one more time. I’m not looking to re-sign. I think just one more, if that, but I haven’t decided for sure. I might be leaning towards not [fighting again].”

While many former UFC stars have moved on to boxing after leaving the sport, Miesha Tate has no intentions to follow in their footsteps.

“You’d have to ask [the UFC to do a boxing match], but I’m not,” Tate said. “Boxing, for real? Like, I’m not gonna go do that.”

With a third child on the way and only one fight left on her UFC contract, Miesha Tate’s competitive future appears more uncertain than ever, despite her claims to still continue training. Whether she makes one last walk to the Octagon or quietly exits the sport, her attention for the immediate future is unmistakably on the next chapter in her growing family.