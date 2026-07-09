“Conor Is Smarter”: Max Holloway Receives a Warning on Fight Plan Against Conor McGregor at UFC 329

Ahead of UFC 329, fans’ confidence in Max Holloway continues to grow. The former featherweight champion has been far more active than Conor McGregor over the past five years, and the betting odds reflect that reality, with ‘Blessed’ entering the fight as a clear favorite. However, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen believes ‘The Notorious’ can flip those odds by using Holloway’s trademark point-down exchange to lure him into an early firefight and score a quick finish.

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“People have talked about- will Max, you know, draw the line?” Sonnen said in his YouTube video. “What’s that thing that Max does where you point down? And Max is known to do that in the last 30 seconds of a fight, the last 30 seconds of the last round of a fight. This fight’s not going to see the last 30 seconds of any round, aside from potentially the first. No chance, for a multitude of reasons. But Conor would be seduced by that. Conor would have a response for that.

“And Conor’s smarter than everybody else. So are your only two options that you either oblige or you don’t? No, but that’s how we see it. He is a smarter, more calculated entertainer. So he would have a third answer. But most likely, Conor’s going to point down himself.”

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When it comes to the famous point-down exchange, it usually takes place in the final 10 seconds of the final round of a Max Holloway fight. Still, ‘The Bad Guy’ understands that the Irishman is especially dangerous in the opening couple of rounds and fades later. In that case, it’s not a bad idea for ‘The Notorious’ to initiate an early exchange. Also, judging by McGregor’s recent comments, he’s more than ready to stand and trade with Holloway.

“I’ll stand in there with this boy and let go,” McGregor told TMZ in a recent interview. “I’m confident all across the board.”

The former two-division champion certainly sounds ready to trade blows with Holloway. But ‘Blessed’ has already spoken about his own game plan. During an interview with MMA Fighting, the former featherweight champion suggested that McGregor will likely be eager for a point-down exchange. However, Holloway questioned whether the Irishman would have “the energy to do it.” With that, the Hawaiian made it clear that he isn’t planning to engage in an early firefight. In fact, Holloway has shown that patience before as well.

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At UFC 308, Holloway famously refused to exchange with Ilia Topuria when the Georgian-Spaniard pointed to the canvas in the opening round. That said, Chael Sonnen isn’t alone in believing McGregor’s clearest path to victory is securing an early finish before Holloway’s pace and volume begin to take over.

Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night 26-McGregor vs Holloway Aug 17, 2013 Boston, MA, USA Conor McGregor left celebrates his win over Max Holloway right after a UFC featherweight match at the TD Garden. McGregor won after three rounds by judges decision. Boston TD Garden MA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWinslowxTownsonx 7386984

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, speaking on the Deep Waters podcast, also believes McGregor needs to back himself to finish Holloway within the first two rounds. Echoing that sentiment, former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal was even more conservative, saying the Irishman has only “two minutes” to get the job done in the UFC 329 main event.

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With Conor McGregor’s return now just around the corner, it will be fascinating to see what approach he takes against Holloway. Will it be a calculated performance, or will he embrace the chaos from the opening bell? We find out in a few days.