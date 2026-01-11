Conor McGregor Accidentally Leaks Personal Password Online While Live Streaming With His Son

Conor McGregor, during a recent livestream with his son, slipped up in the most human way possible, through a login screen. And suddenly, one of the most famous athletes on the planet was dealing with the same panic every parent has felt while fumbling through tech in front of an audience!

As McGregor navigated between apps like Roblox and Discord before the stream began, he was sharing updates on his Instagram story. That’s when things got messy. While McGregor clicked through the apps and tried to navigate the login screens and other issues that popped up, viewers noticed that one of his personal passwords was briefly visible on-screen. We won’t share any details here for obvious privacy reasons.

A few of the images showed him dealing with connectivity issues, and one of the screenshots even showed his Discord username with a reference to his UFC double champ status! It genuinely felt like a dad trying to keep up with his kid’s world.

McGregor even joked later, once he managed to start up the stream and join his son, “I’m only new to this. Can I get a different avatar now, no?”

The stream, once McGregor figured out how to log in, had already gone viral for all the right reasons. After all, he wasn’t here promoting a fight, he was sitting beside his son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., trying to figure out Roblox, and the contrast was hilarious compared to his persona in the combat sports world.

The session, which was hosted by popular creator Caylus, immediately felt unscripted, and even the Irish superstar’s choice of avatar drew laughs from the chat as they compared him to pop star Ice Spice. So what did the password mishap actually change?

Nothing essential. But it did reinforce something important. Behind the bravado is a father navigating the same digital minefields as everyone else. And speaking of returns, he made a bold confession a few weeks ago during a meeting with heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson!

Conor McGregor finds inspiration for his own career with Mike Tyson’s comeback to boxing

That conversation happened in Dublin, across a table from Mike Tyson. Cameras were rolling for Tyson’s ‘Behind The Mike’ YouTube series when the two icons started talking about longevity, timing, and why walking away never really feels final. Tyson reflected on his own delayed return when he faced Jake Paul and what his late trainer, Cus D’Amato, might have said about it. The answer was blunt, ‘What took you so long?’

That line apparently stuck with Conor McGregor. And it sparked a declaration that felt far more revealing than anything said on a livestream.

“That made me go like, wow,” McGregor said. “Because I’m never bowing out, I’m not bowing out. We’re going to the end, we will fight until the end when we meet God, who is our creator.”

That’s a bold stance for a fighter who hasn’t competed since July 2021, when a broken leg against Dustin Poirier halted his career. Nearly five years away from the Octagon would usually signal closure. For McGregor, it hasn’t. A rumored showdown with Michael Chandler at the White House this year still looms, and the fact that it carries this much weight says everything about his draw.

So where does that leave Conor McGregor? Somewhere between a father figuring out Discord settings and a fighter refusing to accept an ending.